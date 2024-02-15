[February 13, 2024] New Esri Book Showcases the Power of Geospatial Collaboration to Manage and Solve Complex Problems Tweet

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is announcing the release of Working Beyond Borders: GIS for Geospatial Collaboration. This important book provides organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to share information and work better together more effectively in today's complex world. In an era where addressing critical issues such as climate change, sustainable development, racial equity, emergency management, conservation, and public health and safety requires seamless collaboration, Working Beyond Borders offers a comprehensive guide to how governments, industries, and others can use geographic information system (GIS) technology to interconnect people across jurisdictions and sectors and respond to critical issues like climate change. Working Beyond Borders is divided into four parts: governing collaboratively, using data and technology for decision-making, engaging communities, and building capacity. Each section offers real-life stories and suggests next steps readers can take to investigate, create, and use GIS to improve collaboration. Readers will also learn how organizations integrate GIS to improve efficiency, drive innovation, an empower everyday decision-making in communities around the world.



Working Beyond Borders: GIS for Geospatial Collaboration is available in print (ISBN: 9781589487628, 148 pages, US$23.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487635, US$23.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, go to esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or go to esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services. About Esri

