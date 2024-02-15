[February 12, 2024] New Members Appointed to FINRA Foundation Board; Jonathan Sokobin Named Chair Tweet

New members have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the non-profit FINRA Investor Education Foundation (FINRA Foundation), and Jonathan Sokobin has been named Chair, effective February 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212992109/en/ Jonathan Sokobin (Photo: Business Wire) In addition to Sokobin, the three new members of the FINRA Foundation Board of Directors include: Jason Fichtner, Chief Economist, Bipartisan Policy Center

Ellen Frawley, Partner, GMMB

Paul Roye, Retired and Former SVP, Capital Research & Management Co. "We are delighted to welcome Jonathan, Ellen, Jason and Paul to the FINRA Foundation Board. Together with current Directors, Menekse Gencer and Peggy Ho, they bring a wide range of skills, expertise and perspectives. I am thrilled to have Jonathan at the helm to provide a bridge between the FINRA Foundation and FINRA, championing our efforts to help people build and protect wealth," said FINRA Foundation President Gerri Walsh.



Sokobin, Executive Vice President, Chief Economist and Head of the Office of Regulatory Economics and Market Analysis at FINRA, has been a longtime collaborator with the FINRA Foundation. As Chair, he will lead the FINRA Foundation Board of Directors in overseeing the management of the FINRA Foundation's operations. Sokobin, who also presides over the FINRA Economic Advisory Committee, has long collaborated on research projects and outreach programs aligned with the FINRA Foundation's mission to empower Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives. The FINRA Foundation's work ultimately helps its parent, FINRA, achieve its mission of protecting investors and promoting market integrity.

"The FINRA Foundation's own research shows that the investor population is expanding and diversifying, and new investors are entering the market in new ways. I am grateful that FINRA President and CEO Robert Cook has asked me to step into this role of FINRA Foundation Chair at a time when investor education and research have never been more critical," said Sokobin. About the FINRA Investor Education Foundation The FINRA Investor Education Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that empower underserved Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives. For more information about FINRA Foundation research and education initiatives, visit finrafoundation.org. About FINRA FINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates one critical part of the securities industry-brokerage firms doing business with the public in the U.S. FINRA, overseen by the SEC, writes rules, examines for and enforces compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registers broker-dealer personnel and offers them education and training, and informs the investing public. In addition, FINRA provides surveillance and other regulatory services for equities and options markets, as well as trade reporting and other industry utilities. FINRA also administers a dispute resolution forum for investors and brokerage firms and their registered employees. For more information, visit www.finra.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212992109/en/

