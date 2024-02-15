[February 12, 2024] New Era ADR Named 2024 New Law Company of the Year by ALM and Law.com Tweet

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era ADR , a fast-growing dispute resolution technology company, is excited to announce its recognition as the 2024 "New Law Company of the Year" by American Lawyer Media's Law.com at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards. These awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and spotlight organizations and individuals working on game-changing projects and initiatives. "We are thankful to the Law.com and ALM editorial staff and their independent panel of judges for recognizing the impact that New Era is making when it comes to radically simplifying the conflict resolution process," said Rich Lee , CEO and co-founder of New Era. "We are honored to be in great company with other pioneering leaders in legal technology innovation. This recognition reflects the resounding momentum we are experiencing in sectors like entertainment, financial services, automotive, consumer tech, and sports, among others. It's our mission to remove the gamesmanship that has long prevented the swift resolution of disputes. We believe resolving conflicts directly and efficiently improves relationships in every corner of our economy and society." Leveraging advanced rules and technology, New Era ADR's platform encourages parties to focus on the core issues of a dispute, leading to swifter outcomes and fostering a far more pragmatic approach to conflict resolution. New Era's platform hs caught the attention of high-profile sports teams and national sports organizations .



The New Law Company of the Year category recognizes newer legal technology companies or alternative legal service providers that have already significantly contributed to the innovation, process improvement, or disruption of traditional methods of the delivery of legal services. New Era demonstrated to judges how it is revolutionizing the status quo in dispute resolution and gaining fast, multi-industry adoption. In the two years since its inception, New Era built a flat-fee platform that cuts the average dispute resolution time from hundreds of days for small claims or multiple years for multi-million-dollar litigation to fewer than 100 days. It has signed over 80 – with access to hundreds more – highly qualified mediators and arbitrators to serve as neutrals. New Era has served organizations from Fortune 500 companies to venture capital-backed startups in adopting its system on millions of contracts with vendors, customers, employees, and others. The company has secured close to $8 million in funding.

The recognition was presented to Lee, who humbly accepted on behalf of the entire New Era team at Legalweek's Leaders in Tech Awards dinner on January 29 in New York. New Era ADR is a virtual dispute resolution platform that emphasizes efficiency, accessibility, security, and fairness by providing parties to a dispute with efficient, high-quality resolutions. It is where innovative, forward-thinking, and pragmatic organizations and individuals choose to resolve their legal disputes instead of resorting to the long, expensive, and acrimonious processes in overextended courts and legacy arbitration providers. On New Era's platform, parties save up to 90% in time and cost by resolving their disputes in under 100 days with highly experienced arbitrators and mediators, all on New Era's proprietary technology platform. Our team of legal and technology industry veterans, former general counsels, and the best and brightest technologists and engineers share a passion for improving access to justice and making dispute resolution efficient, pragmatic, and amicable for everyone. www.neweraadr.com . Contact:

Monica Smith

Integer

407-267-3657

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-adr-named-2024-new-law-company-of-the-year-by-alm-and-lawcom-302059526.html SOURCE New Era ADR

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]