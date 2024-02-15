TMCnet News
New Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning Application Speeds Employee Onboarding
Online training program guides users from regulatory planning to submission
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning, a new regulatory information management (RIM) application that educates users on key publishing processes for seamless development of compliant content. With on-demand process-based training, companies can quickly onboard employees to use Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing while increasing time to value.
Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning provides employees with the resources to remain qualified and current with the latest features and techniques for efficient continuous publishing. The application will offer on-demand, self-paced training on processes and best practices and will be updated three times per year with each release of new Vault Submissions Publishing capabilities. This streamlines employee education and eliminates the need to develop custom in-person training programs, driving efficiency and compliance.
"As more organizations rely on Veeva for end-to-end regulatory processes, we're delivering new and innovative ways to accelerate time to value," said Marc Gabriel, vice president, Veeva Vault RIM. "Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning will help customers scale their publishing operations to keep pace with growth and market changes."
More than 400 companies, including 16 of the top 20 biopharmas, use the unified Veeva Vault RIM platform to streamline submission management. In addition, more than 65 organizations use Vault Submission Publishing to speed the delivery of submissions to global health authorities. Veeva's regulatory team continues to partner with customers to simplify operations and accelerate processes.
Vault Submissions Publishing eLearning is planned for availability in March 2024. Learn more at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the 4-5 June event in Madrid.
