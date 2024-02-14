TMCnet News
NEW "GAME ZONE" OPENS AT BAHA MAR
The luxury Bahamas resort expands its family-friendly offerings with the debut of a dedicated arcade area, complete with electronic and interactive games and experiences
NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar —the leading luxury resort destination in The Bahamas—announces the opening of its dedicated arcade, The Game Zone. The game-filled center will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., with special extended hours on weekends. Located next to CINKO, the space will be the prime entertainment spot for children and teenagers while on-site in advance of spring break.
Baha Mar expands its family-friendly offerings with The Game Zone, a new arcade with interactive games and experiences.
"We are thrilled to open our long-awaited Game Zone for both locals and tourists to enjoy," sid Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are constantly looking to expand our family-friendly attractions to entertain our guests of all ages. The award-winning Baha Bay Waterpark, the Explorers Kids Club, and multiple Wildlife Experiences, along with this new Game Zone ensures kids, tweens, teens and their families have a variety of fun experiences to enjoy together."
Featuring more than 50 games to choose from, The Game Zone is packed with incredible experiences to challenge, entertain and spark competitive fun among kids, tweens, teens and their families while on vacation. Lights, action and energy fill the arcade with excitement, surrounding guests with the newest and best games, and prizes too. There are numerous options for gamers to participate in, with multiple players or solo. A few signature games include:
