[February 08, 2024] NEW "GAME ZONE" OPENS AT BAHA MAR Tweet

The luxury Bahamas resort expands its family-friendly offerings with the debut of a dedicated arcade area, complete with electronic and interactive games and experiences NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar —the leading luxury resort destination in The Bahamas—announces the opening of its dedicated arcade, The Game Zone . The game-filled center will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., with special extended hours on weekends. Located next to CINKO, the space will be the prime entertainment spot for children and teenagers while on-site in advance of spring break. Baha Mar expands its family-friendly offerings with The Game Zone, a new arcade with interactive games and experiences. "We are thrilled to open our long-awaited Game Zone for both locals and tourists to enjoy," sid Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are constantly looking to expand our family-friendly attractions to entertain our guests of all ages. The award-winning Baha Bay Waterpark, the Explorers Kids Club, and multiple Wildlife Experiences, along with this new Game Zone ensures kids, tweens, teens and their families have a variety of fun experiences to enjoy together."



Featuring more than 50 games to choose from, The Game Zone is packed with incredible experiences to challenge, entertain and spark competitive fun among kids, tweens, teens and their families while on vacation. Lights, action and energy fill the arcade with excitement, surrounding guests with the newest and best games, and prizes too. There are numerous options for gamers to participate in, with multiple players or solo. A few signature games include: World's Largest PAC-MAN , a big take on the traditional game

, a big take on the traditional game Space Invader Frenzy , the newest iteration of this historic arcade game

, the newest iteration of this historic arcade game Air Hockey , a classic favorite amongst adults and children

, a classic favorite amongst adults and children Hungry Hungry Hippo, a beloved board game classic taken to a whole new level

a beloved board game classic taken to a whole new level Virtual Rabbids, an exciting VR experience for all-ages To learn more about The Game Zone and additional experiences around the property, please visit: www.bahamar.com .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-game-zone-opens-at-baha-mar-302056792.html SOURCE Baha Mar

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]