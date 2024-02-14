[February 07, 2024] New Market Report Notes Quickbase's Platform Focus on Dynamic Work Management and Complex Industries Tweet

Quickbase, the application platform for dynamic work management, today announced it was named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers for Q1 2024. Scoring vendors across current offering and strategy, Quickbase was cited for its focus on "dynamic work management," being a good fit for operations-heavy industries, and some distinct ideas for applying AI. "We are excited to see the recognition of our focus on Dynamic Work Management, approach to AI and being a good fit for operations-heavy industries," said Ed Jennings, CEO, Quickbase. "Work has changed, driven by the dynamic demands of the flexible, multi-dimensional, multi-stakeholder, and complex environments of today's workplace. Our customers, especially those in construction, manufacturing, and other complex industries, choose us because our platform is specifically built to boost productivity for their specific use cases, with the power of AI to build applications quickly and easily to get work done. In a crowded market for low code tools, this placement validates our intentional approach for those type of organizations." The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for technology and business buyers considering their purchasing options n a technology marketplace and is based on analyst analysis and opinion. This year's Wave for Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers (LCAP) notes Quickbase's fit for firms in operations-heavy industries that value its excellent access controls and data-driven ease of use.



Quickbase is also cited for the strength of its dependency checks to identify vulnerable components, and the promise of the addition of mobile forms product to support field services through the acquisition of FastField in 2023. Additionally, the report noted that Quickbase's user interface (UI) development features have been improved since the previous LCAP Wave report in 2021. Quickbase received the highest scores possible in several criteria: Data storage & modeling: experience

Integration tools: experience

AI-assisted development

Access controls for admin/end users The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers, Q1 2024 report can be found here; for more on Quickbase's approach to Dynamic Work Management, read our blog post on the future of low code and collaboration.

About Quickbase

Quickbase is the first application platform built for Dynamic Work Management, empowering more than 6,000 global organizations to bring together people, processes, and data into one centralized location. The Quickbase platform enhances productivity and reduces Gray Work, the time lost when searching for data and information, by connecting everything through a single source of truth. With automated workflows and granular permissions, the right people will have access to the right information, mitigating risk, reducing waste, and trimming unexpected costs. Named one of Inc.'s Best Businesses of 2022, Quickbase was founded in 1999 and is based in Boston (MA). For more information, visit www.quickbase.com. Quickbase - All together now. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207794414/en/

