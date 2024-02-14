TMCnet News
New eHealth Research Sheds Light on Health Care Challenges for Small to Mid-Sized Employers
82% say it's harder to hire and retain good workers today than it was three years ago
90% say offering group health benefits helps them hire and retain quality employees
47% say a premium increase of 15% would make offering coverage unaffordable
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smaller employers say it's harder to find good workers today than it was three years ago, but offering group health coverage can make a difference. Modest cost increases could force many to abandon group health coverage. While alternatives like ICHRA are promising, relatively few know about them.
Those are among the insights uncovered from new original research published today by eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace.
Based on a survey of more than 550 owners and manager of small to mid-sized companies, eHealth found:
eHealth's original research is based on a general population survey of more than 550 owners and managers of small to mid-sized businesses. Refer to the methodology note at the end of the report for more details.
About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
