New Study Finds Majority of Community Financial Institutions Optimistic About 2024 Despite Economic and Regulatory Challenges
Research signals bank leaders to make strategic use of innovative technologies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors announced today the release of its highly anticipated study, What's Going On In Banking 2024: Finding the Next Wave to Ride. Authored by noted fintech expert, Cornerstone chief research officer and Forbes contributor Ron Shevlin, the study gleans insights from more than 350 senior executives from community banks and credit unions across the country.
Recognized as the seminal report capturing trends, executive attitudes and technology plans for the banking industry, this year's What's Going On In Banking research finds an industry facing a myriad of challenges, including a weak economy, punishing regulatory changes, and the need to make strategic decisions about investments in emerging technologies.
"This year's report dovetails off the theme of Cornerstone's 2023 report—Fighting the Headwinds, Riding the Tailwinds," Shevlin stated. "In 2024, financial institutions are sitting in a windless cove of the economy and the industry, waiting to see where the 'next wave' will take them."
This year's top topics include:
What's Going On In Banking 2024 is the ninth in this series conducted annually by Cornerstone Advisors. It is available for download here.
On a Feb. 14 podcast, Shevlin and Cornerstone Advisors President Steve Williams will present key findings from What's Going On In Banking 2024 and explore what the year ahead holds in store for community-based financial institutions. Subscribe to the podcast here.
About Cornerstone Advisors
For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-finds-majority-of-community-financial-institutions-optimistic-about-2024-despite-economic-and-regulatory-challenges-302054108.html
SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors
