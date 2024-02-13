[February 06, 2024] New SoFi at Work Survey Finds More Employees than Ever are Stressed About Finances, Reveals Simple Ways Employers Can Help Tweet

More employees than ever - nearly 9 out of 10 - are feeling stressed about their finances, with almost half saying they're just getting by. Despite budgets for salary increases reaching a 22-year high in 2023, 48% of workers are worried they don't have enough money saved for an emergency and 45% are stressed about not having enough saved for retirement. Fortunately, employers and their HR leaders are in a strong position to help improve financial well-being through innovative benefits that can significantly reduce employees' financial stress - and the resulting impacts on their mental health - while also adding business value. That's according to new research published today by SoFi at Work, a leading provider of holistic financial well-being and education benefits to more than 1,000 organizations. The report, The Future of Workplace Financial Well-Being: 2024 Employer & Employee Perspectives, is SoFi at Work's second annual report outlining employees' financial goals and what employers can do to support them on the path to financial well-being. "In many ways, this data proves what we instinctively know: The economy is weighing heavily on everyone's minds, and financial stress is affecting employees' day-to-day lives and work performance," said Michael Bourgeois, Vice President and Business Lead at SoFi at Work. "But it also reveals there are a number of simple and affordable steps companies can take to dramatically reduce the toll financial stress takes on employees and the organization as a whole." Financial stress impacts employees' health & performance Dealing with financial stress like inflation and the rising cost of goods has a direct impact on employees' overall well-being: 47% say it negatively impacts their mental health, an 11% increase from SoFi at Work's previous report

37% say it hinders their motivation

36% say it impacts their physical health and nearly 30% have delayed medical care because of the cost. Financial well-being benefits boost retention Companies that offer financial well-being benefits can substantially reduce the impact of financial stress for employees by as much as 10-13%, and 3 out of 4 employees say these benefits make them more likely to stay with their employer. Employees want support paying off student loan debt The SECURE 2.0 Act gives employers an opportunity to help employees navigate immediate financial goals and long-term security through student loan payment 401(k) matching andpre-tax emergency savings accounts that roll over to a retirement plan. 40% of HR leaders plan to start offering these benefits in 2024, which will be a major differentiator in attracting and retaining critical talent as 9 out of 10 employees:



Want programs that help them reach their financial goals while paying off student debt.

Would be more likely to stay with their employer long-term if they matched student loan payments with retirement contributions. Employees are struggling with liquidity Emergency savings funds are now a top priority for 47% of employees, a notable 20% increase from 2022, and 40% want to make progress paying off credit card debt. With 1 in 5 employees having borrowed or withdrawn from retirement savings last year, retirement matching is now among the most enticing employee benefits.

Closing communication gaps is essential 70% of HR leaders say their company offers financial well-being benefits but only 48% of employees say they do, pointing to a need for more employee knowledge about programs already available. One reason could be communication infrequency: 76% of HR leaders claim to communicate about benefits at least quarterly or monthly, but only 2/3 of employees say they've received information about benefits in the last six months. "Making employees feel supported during these challenging times doesn't have to cost a lot of money, and in fact, it may cost your company less in the long run," Bourgeois said. "It's important that companies keep pace with employees' changing needs by offering financial well-being benefits that meet them where they are today and help them feel more secure down the road." SoFi at Work's The Future of Workplace Financial Well-Being: 2024 Employer & Employee Perspectives was conducted by CITE Research, which polled 1,500 HR leaders and employees ages 18-70 between September 28 and October 13, 2023. To read the full report, visit https://www2.sofiatwork.com/2024FutureofWorkplaceFinancialWellbeing. About SoFi SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company's full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 7.5 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead - like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community - on their path to financial independence. SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services - which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights - and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206131195/en/

