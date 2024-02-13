TMCnet News
New Survey Finds Generation Z Wants Greater Personalization with Credit Reward Programs
i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence, have released the results of a new survey revealing Generation Z is largely dissatisfied with many existing credit card reward structures and instead would prefer innovative, personalized incentives.
i2c sponsored the survey, which was conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence. A cross section of 3,233 consumers in the United States were polled between Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, 2023 to explore consumer behaviors and attitudes related to the rewards offered by credit card loyalty programs.
The survey found:
The full report of survey results is available free for download and can be found at: https://www2.i2cinc.com/report-credit-economy-reward-programs. Download to see full insights into what drives interest in and usage of credit card loyalty programs among each generation, pain points associated with rewards, and the importance of personalization to these audiences.
About i2c Inc.
i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.
