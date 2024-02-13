[February 05, 2024] New Survey Finds Generation Z Wants Greater Personalization with Credit Reward Programs Tweet

i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence, have released the results of a new survey revealing Generation Z is largely dissatisfied with many existing credit card reward structures and instead would prefer innovative, personalized incentives. i2c sponsored the survey, which was conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence. A cross section of 3,233 consumers in the United States were polled between Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, 2023 to explore consumer behaviors and attitudes related to the rewards offered by credit card loyalty programs. The survey found: More than 8 out of 10 credit card users have reward plans, while 73% have made use of them in the last 90 days





Reward offers are most common with spending o groceries (42%), restaurants (33%), and clothing and accessories (36%) offers rewards programs









Generation Z has the lowest participation in cashback compared to other consumers, perhaps driving a lower satisfaction





31% of consumers report friction while trying to redeem rewards within the past 90 days

The full report of survey results is available free for download and can be found at: https://www2.i2cinc.com/report-credit-economy-reward-programs. Download to see full insights into what drives interest in and usage of credit card loyalty programs among each generation, pain points associated with rewards, and the importance of personalization to these audiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205130789/en/

