New White Paper Examines Flexibility for the Boxed-In Homeowner

Today Marvin Chang, Executive in Residence at Duke University's Fintech program; and Jeremy Potter, Founder, Next Belt Strategies LLC, in collaboration with EasyKnock, release a comprehensive white paper assessing how the residential sale-leaseback model addresses a growing portion of American homeowners in the paper, "Finding Flexibility for the Boxed-In Homeowner." "Our housing finance system in the U.S. is not built for flexibility or optionality, and we have found that over 1 in 9 homeowners find themselves in situations that leave them boxed-in," said Marvin Chang, Executive in Residence at Duke University's Fintech Program. The white paper analyzes the common thread of those who are "boxed-in." These homeowners are stuck in place and unable to move,to transition to a new life phase or to take advantage of their accumulated home equity to improve their financial health due to restrictions such as credit score or income.



"As the number of homeowners who fit the 'boxed-in' category continues to grow, the need for access to more flexible tools that address liquidity increases," said Jeremy Potter, Founder, Next Belt Strategies LLC. Examining the sale-leaseback through a case study of EasyKnock's Sell & Stay, the paper finds that as the economy looks to further challenge the "boxed-in" homeowner, greater awareness and access to the service can serve as a much-needed solution.

"Residential sale-leasebacks meet the needs of homeowners who require the option to convert their home equity, and this paper finds that over 9 million homeowners could be in a position to benefit from a sale-leaseback with the option to buy back their home," said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock. To read the full white paper, visit here. About EasyKnock EasyKnock is the first-to-market, technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S. Through innovative and accessible solutions, American homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has team members nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through non-loan programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more - all while maintaining the ability to stay in their homes and communities. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201879051/en/

