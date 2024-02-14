[February 01, 2024] New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association Elevates Member Value Through Strategic Partnership with Source1 Tweet

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source1, the leading data and technology company in hospitality procurement, proudly announces its collaboration with the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association (NYSH&TA). This strategic partnership is set to redefine industry standards by providing NYSH&TA members with unparalleled procurement efficiency and substantial savings. "We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking partnership with the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association," states Sarah Davie, President of Source1. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering NYSH&TA members with enhanced procurement efficiency and substantial savings. Through the robust capabilities of Source1, our goal is to streamline their procurement processes, offer actionable insights, and enable NYSH&TA members to make well-informed decisions. Our team is dedicated to exceeding expectations, delivering tangible value, and optimizing efficiency in their operations through this impactful collaboration." Ryan Burke, Director of Partnerships & Programs at NYSH&TA, echoes this enthusiasm, stating, "NYSH&TA is excited to partner with Source1 o offer its members access to savings across their suppliers and help them gain insights into their purchasing using first-in-class technology."



Source1, a Buyers Edge Platform brand, is recognized for its innovative solutions that streamline hospitality procurement workflows, secure better pricing for its members, and provide valuable insights into supply chain management. This partnership signifies a noteworthy milestone for both organizations, uniting to propel operational excellence to new heights. About Source1

Source1 is the leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement providing innovative procurement-based solutions, supply chain management options, and strategic supply chain management services to operators within the lodging, hotel, university, casino, and fair segments. As a member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 supports the hospitality industry by providing access to nationally contracted pricing, dedicated account management, integrated data and technology solutions, and specialized programs and tools that create significant value and savings potential. Learn more at www.Source1Purchasing.com. About New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association The New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association is the oldest state lodging association in the country. Founded in 1887 in Saratoga Springs, NYSH&TA originally represented New York state's lodging industry. Today, the association includes members from nearly all segments of the tourism industry. Learn more at www.nyshta.org. Contact: Ryan Gerding for Source1, [email protected], 913-602-8531 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-state-hospitality--tourism-association-elevates-member-value-through-strategic-partnership-with-source1-302050502.html SOURCE Source1

