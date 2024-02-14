TMCnet News
New Generative AI Council to Advance Life Sciences Innovation, ArisGlobal Launches GenAI Council with Top Minds from Pharma, Academia, and Technology
Group announces inaugural session as well as its charter -- to advance the use of GenAI in life sciences R&D
BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced the formal charter for the new GenAI Council, which will sit for the first time this month.
The global Council is a small and exclusive top-tier group of AI tech, academia, regulatory agency leaders, and life sciences (pharma) industry, including Microsoft. The group's remit is to pinpoint and showcase repeatable use cases that will shape the targeted use of next-generation artificial intelligence and machine leaning (AI/ML) innovation, particularly in the form of GenAI.
Set out in the Charter, the Life Sciences Generative AI Council's main objectives include:
The Council will meet quarterly with rotating global locations. The inaugural meeting in February, will take place in Princeton, New Jersey.
Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal said, "The Launch of GenAI Council is part of our strategic focus on innovation. We have formed a dedicated focused group on innovation with a clear goal to identify valuable domain specific use cases suitable for GenAI and bring the technology to life as part of the LifeSphere Platform, allowing customers to leverage advanced technology as part of our SaaS offerings."
Elizabeth Smalley, VP of Data & Analytics at ArisGlobal, said: "GenAI and the use of Large Language Models to transform the interrogation and exploitation of diverse knowledge bases, offers enormous potential to disrupt Life Sciences R&D processes in a very positive way - to the direct benefit of patients as well as the wider healthcare ecosystem. The challenge is to apply this potential in specific, trailblazing ways that drive results and show the world what's possible."
"GenAI technology is advancing at an incredible pace, and it's this immense scope that the new Life Sciences Generative AI Council will now look to maximize and drive forward. Life Sciences leaders will need to proactively adopt and steer the application of these technologies to harness their considerable benefits while upholding a commitment to patient-centricity, regulatory compliance, and responsible AI standards, and the Council's mission is to enable and ensure all of that."
About ArisGlobal
