Rugged embedded computer brand - Cincoze announces the upcoming release of new Intel Alder Lake models in the Rugged Computing - DIAMOND and Display Computing - CRYSTAL product lines. The release, set for early February, will strengthen the overall lineup and provide the processing performance boost that the latest industrial applications need. The Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line gets the DI-1200, a compact, high-performance industrial computer with low 15W power consumption specifically crafted for applications with limited space and power supply. The Display Computing - CRYSTAL product line adds over 30 panel PC models, including industrial panel PCs for HMI in harsh industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs with 1,800 nits max brightness for outdoor use, and open frame panel PCs for integration in control cabinets or equipment machinery, providing a rich and diverse selection that covers the display application needs in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201403027/en/ New Platform Upgrade: Cincoze Showcases the Latest Alder Lake Industrial Computer and a Wide Range of Panel PCs (Photo: Business Wire) High-Performance and Power-Saving DI-1200 Industrial Computer The DI-1200 is an industrial computer with a 12th-gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 (Alder Lake-P) U-series processor and support for up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory, combining exceptional processing performance with only 15 watts power consumption. Smaller than a sheet of A5 paper, its compact size suits applications in confined spaces and limited power supply, such as mobile devices, in-vehicle, or outdoor environmental monitoring. The built-in M.2 Key E Type2230 and M.2 Key B Type 3052 slots can support wireless communication needs like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS. The DI-1200 makes hard disk retrieval and data extraction simple, with a slot on the front panel that provides easy access to a hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD. The DI-1200 also inherits the rugged features consistent in the Cincoze lineup, including wide temperature and wide voltage adaptability, industrial environmental EMC standard (EN 61000-6-2 & EN61000-6-4), and U.S. military shock vibration standard MIL-STD-810H standard, ensuring stable operation even in extreme environments.



Three Panel PC Series for Any Application The three Cincoze panel PC series based on the new platform include an industrial panel PC (CV Series + P1301) for general industrial applications, a sunlight-readable panel PC (CS Series + P1301) for outdoor use, and an open frame panel PC (CO Series + P1301) for seamless installation into equipment machinery. Performance-wise, all the panel PCs have an Intel® Alder Lake-N quad-core processor based on the Intel® 7 process, which improves CPU single-thread performance by up to 130% and multi-thread performance by 109% compared to the Elkhart Lake platform. The processor's built-in UHD Graphics display chip gives 6.85 times the AI inference performance for object recognition. In addition to rich native I/O, they also have built-in M.2 Key B Type 3052 and M.2 Key E Type 2230 expansion slots providing 5G, WIFI, Bluetooth, and other wireless transmission expansion options. Cincoze's exclusive CFM expansion modules facilitate effortless customization, adding functionalities such as PoE/IGN to meet a diverse range of application needs.

About Cincoze Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand that provides embedded computer solutions for edge computing and AIoT needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial monitors, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet the application needs of various vertical markets, especially manufacturing, in-vehicle systems, rail, transportation, and warehouse and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and has won several patents, awards, and international certifications. Tags:Embedded Computer / Edge Computing / Panel PC / HMI For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com, or contact us by email: [email protected]. Cincoze Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201403027/en/

