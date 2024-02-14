TMCnet News
New Research from Informatica Reveals More Data Leaders Plan to Capitalize on Generative AI, but Data Quality Remains the Key Obstacle to Adoption
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, released the findings of its annual survey of global data leaders - CDO Insights 2024: Charting a Course to AI Readiness. The report, which canvassed 600 enterprise Chief Data Officers and other data decision makers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, provides insights into generative AI readiness, key technical and organizational roadblocks to implementation and top data and data management priorities and strategies for 2024.
"Unsurprisingly, generative AI implementation and the data strategies needed to do so successfully continue to dominate bandwidth for most data leaders, regardless of region or vertical," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "While there remains a myriad of technical and organizational hurdles that these leaders must navigate, it's clear investments in holistic, highly integrated data management capabilities are the key to unlock the vast potential of GenAI and empower enterprises to take full control of their ever-expanding data estates."
Chris Eldredge, VP, Data Office at Paycor said, "AI is only as good as the data that trains it, which means for us to be a successful AI and generative AI organization we must first be a successful data and data management organization - and that will remain a top focus for us in the months ahead." Eldredge added that while many of Paycor's priorities from 2023 have remained relatively unchanged, they cannot ignore the meteoric rise of generative AI. "We are seeing adoption of process-specific solutions across a variety of use cases and business areas. This will, ultimately, lead to an even greater need for consistent, aligned and accurate data across the entire enterprise."
About Informatica
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages, and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.
