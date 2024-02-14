[January 31, 2024] New Bracketology.tv Mobile App Brings Together Fantasy Sports & Reality TV Tweet

Reality TV just got really competitive! Bracketology.tv is redefining fan engagement for popular reality shows with its new, dynamic fantasy sports gaming app - transforming passive viewership into active analysis and fun, strategic gameplay. Now available on iOS and Android, Bracketology.tv offers a novel "fantasy sports" experience for reality TV devotees. "We're thrilled to take this idea to the next level with an easy-to-use mobile app where you can draft teams of contestants and earn points based on their on-screen performance," said Bracketology.tv CEO, Jonah Fialkow. "Viewers can now experience their favorite reality shows in a whole new way." More than 20,000 Bachelor fans did just that as they logged on to the new app to draft their fantasy lineup for Joey's season premiere. Despite the Bracketology.tv app launching only five days earlier, it climbed to #23 of the iOS App Store Entertainment charts on Premiere night. Users can compete in the Official Bracketology fantasy league, join several public leagues, or create their own private league and compete against friends. "The interest shown for the new Bachelor season was tremendous," Fialkow said. "And in our current season of RuPaul's Drag Race, we increased our active user base by 250% from last season. Fantasy leagues for beloved shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother will also kick off on the app soon." Bracketology plans to offer fresh challenges each season and add new shows quarterly, giving reality TV fans an opportunity for deeper engagement and community interaction with their favorites.



Key features of the new Bracketology.tv app include: 100% FREE TO PLAY

EASY TO SET UP - Once a user creates an account, they can play across all of their favorite shows in one place.

UNLIMITED LEAGUE SIZES - Users can compete against one person or thousands.

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS - One user is assigned as "Commissioner" of a league and can customize to make the gaming experience unique!

MULTIPLE GAME TYPES - Users can choose from a variety of game types including: Advanced, First Impression Brackets, Week to Week, & Confidence Pool.

AUTOMATED SCORING - Users don't have to worry about watching intently to track scores. Bracketology.tv automatically scores every user and provides results after each episode. Fialkow said his team will roll out additional features for the new app in the coming months to give fans even more ways to socialize with friends.

"The concept of Bracketology originated from fans of fantasy sports and reality TV," Fialkow said. "The Bracketology team plays along with the games we created. We regularly interact with our fanbase on social media and listen to their ideas. We want all reality TV fans to download the App and let us know what they think and we'll work to keep making the app even better. A quality user experience is paramount to us." The launch of Bracketology.tv marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of reality TV fandom. The platform's potential to elevate fan engagement and reinvent the social experience and interaction around reality TV positions it as a significant development in the ever-evolving world of television entertainment. About Bracketology.tv Bracketology is a tech start-up incorporated in March 2022 and is now the go-to centralized fantasy gaming platform for reality TV. Led by its first property, Bach Bracket (think Fantasy Football for The Bachelor franchise television shows), Bracketology expanded into additional reality TV shows (Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, etc.), offering fantasy games to over 100,000 unique reality TV fans over the past 2 years. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131417455/en/

