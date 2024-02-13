[January 30, 2024] New Kinaxis Dallas Office Puts the Leading Supply Chain 'Tech' in Texas Tweet

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leading supply chain management platform, today announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas to help serve the company's expanding U.S. customer base as it looks to position itself for future growth. The company already has a well-established team and the new Dallas office located in Las Colinas will serve as a centralized hub where employees and customers can come together to engage, collaborate and work towards solving some of the most pressing challenges facing global supply chains. The opening of the new Dallas location caps a period of significant growth and expansion for Kinaxis globally, following the addition of offices in the UK, the Netherlands, India, Singapore and Japan, among others. Lockheed Martin is just one of the Dallas-Fort Worth-area companies that utilizes Kinaxis solutions to help them prepare for and respond to disruptions to their vast supply chains. "Dallas is recognized as a growing, centrally located region for technical and supply chain management talent," said Megan Paterson, chief operating officer at Kinaxis. "Establishing a permanent hub in he U.S. is a critical part of our global footprint as businesses continue to adopt Kinaxis to manage supply chains in an increasingly complex environment."



With more than 40,000 users in 100+ countries, Kinaxis works with some of the world's biggest brands in sectors such as CPG, automotive, high tech, life sciences and more. Its AI-powered technology and patented concurrency technique allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end-to-end from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis technology helps supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world's tractors, helps keep more than 110,000,000,000 teeth clean each year, and ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year. For more information on Kinaxis and current open roles, please visit: https://www.kinaxis.com/en/open-positions.

About Kinaxis Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130899801/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]