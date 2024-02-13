TMCnet News
New Professional & Executive Development Program Develops LGBTQ+ Leaders
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard University Division of Continuing Education's Professional & Executive Development has launched a new Leadership Program designed to empower LGBTQ+ professionals to thrive as leaders. The intensive four-day program, held on Harvard's Cambridge, MA campus in July 2024, will provide participants with leadership strategies tailored to their unique experiences and identities.
Participants will leave with tangible tools to elevate their careers while fostering more inclusive workplaces.
Topics range from personal branding to negotiation to mentorship culminating with the creation of a personal action plan. The LGBTQ+ Leadership Program aims to give its mid-to-senior level participants the confidence and skills to make a transformative impact as leaders within their organizations. Registration is open for the inaugural on-campus program, which starts on July 15.
About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education
The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is a division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years. Learn more at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.
Contact: Harry Pierre, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-professional--executive-development-program-develops-lgbtq-leaders-302046751.html
SOURCE Harvard University Division of Continuing Education
