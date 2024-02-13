[January 29, 2024] New Innovation-Themed Whitepaper to Debut at the February 1st Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Tweet

The investment team at Emerald believes that "Innovation Starts Small" - and are debuting a new whitepaper detailing the innovation-led investment opportunities in small-cap companies at their annual investment forum on February 1st. The 2024 Emerald Asset Management Groundhog Day Investment Forum is being held on Thursday, February 1st in suburban Philadelphia at The Valley Forge Sheraton - and online as an all-event virtual stream. Emerald's team of analysts and portfolio managers will focus on sector- and industry- specific opportunities as they introduce the exclusive new whitepaper on the Innovation Economy, with corresponding interactive sessions detailing innovation-themed investment opportunities as identified by the Emerald team: Introduction of the Innovation Starts Small whitepaper with Emerald's full team of portfolio managers;

Innovation in Life Sciences panel discussion with Emerald's Life Sciences research team and featuring a presentation by TransMedics Group (TMDX - NASDAQ);

Innovation in Consumer Goods panel discussion with Emerald's Consumer research team and featuring a presentation by Freshpet Inc (FRPT - NASDAQ);

Innovation in Technology panel discussion focusing on the rise of artificial intelligence and the highlights of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show with Emerald's Tech Team, and added insights on the risks and concerns surrounding A.I. from Peter T. Wakyama, Partner at Troutman Pepper;

Ask the Analysts panel with Emerald's full team of investment professionals.



"Emerald's investment team has created a compelling deep-dive into small-cap innovation-themed investment opportunities with this new whitepaper," said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner, "and the Forum sessions give investors a chance to hear more in lively roundtable discussions and interactive Q&A," he said.

The event's schedule, list of presenters and registration details are available on Emerald's website at

https://www.teamemerald.com/events/. The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference each year for investors focusing on domestic U.S. growth companies. About Emerald Asset Management Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. "Driven by Research," Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth-oriented equity investing and income-oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Leola and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC

3175 Oregon Pike

Leola, PA 17540

717.556.8900

800.722.4123

www.TeamEmerald.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129516099/en/

