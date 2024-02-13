TMCnet News
|
New Innovation-Themed Whitepaper to Debut at the February 1st Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum
The investment team at Emerald believes that "Innovation Starts Small" - and are debuting a new whitepaper detailing the innovation-led investment opportunities in small-cap companies at their annual investment forum on February 1st. The 2024 Emerald Asset Management Groundhog Day Investment Forum is being held on Thursday, February 1st in suburban Philadelphia at The Valley Forge Sheraton - and online as an all-event virtual stream.
Emerald's team of analysts and portfolio managers will focus on sector- and industry- specific opportunities as they introduce the exclusive new whitepaper on the Innovation Economy, with corresponding interactive sessions detailing innovation-themed investment opportunities as identified by the Emerald team:
"Emerald's investment team has created a compelling deep-dive into small-cap innovation-themed investment opportunities with this new whitepaper," said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner, "and the Forum sessions give investors a chance to hear more in lively roundtable discussions and interactive Q&A," he said.
The event's schedule, list of presenters and registration details are available on Emerald's website at
The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference each year for investors focusing on domestic U.S. growth companies.
About Emerald Asset Management
Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. "Driven by Research," Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth-oriented equity investing and income-oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Leola and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129516099/en/
07/21/2009
03/29/2010
01/05/2010
Enabling a Smart Community
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:45-11:30am
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 12:00-5:00pm
Solutions Showcase - Avant
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 5:00pm