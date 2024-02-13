TMCnet News
|
New Welding Technology Solutions Analysis: Software-based Robot Welder to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Welding Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welding is a versatile and essential fabrication process that uses heat to join metals together, either similar or dissimilar metals. Unlike brazing and soldering which use a lower temperature for metal fusion, welding technologies operate at very high temperatures. Welding is the most-used fabrication technique across all industry verticals. With fully automated welding solutions witnessing radical adoption across the manufacturing industry, the technology maturity level is very high.
With respect to automation, there are semi-automated and fully automated welding solutions. Semi-automated welding solutions are used predominantly for manufacturing a limited volume of products and require an operator to manually load the parts onto the fixture. Fully automated welding solutions can be programmed to perform repetitive welding work.
The industry is developing new welding solutions to minimize negative environmental impacts and conserve energy and natural resources. Manufacturers in various industries are adopting highly automated, AI-based cobot welding solutions to improve manufacturing processes.
This report covers the welding technologies/trends and solutions that improve manufacturing processes' efficiency and optimize plants; it provides an in-depth analysis of the welding technologies seeing high adoption in the manufacturing industry.
The study coers the following topics:
Key Growth Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
History of Welding Technology
Technology Overview
Welding Symbols and Definitions
Welding Defect Symbols and Descriptions
Recent Technology Advancements
Funding and Recent Industry Activities
Future Roadmap
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pelpy9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-welding-technology-solutions-analysis-software-based-robot-welder-to-enhance-manufacturing-efficiency-302046681.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
07/21/2009
03/29/2010
01/05/2010
Enabling a Smart Community
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:45-11:30am
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 12:00-5:00pm
Solutions Showcase - Avant
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 5:00pm