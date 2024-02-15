[January 25, 2024] New Mountain Finance Corporation Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 6.875% Notes Due 2029 Tweet

New Mountain Finance Corporation (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (Nasdaq: NMFC) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on February 1, 2029, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company's option at any time prior to January 1, 2029, at par plus a "make-whole" premium, and thereafter at par plus accrued interest. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.875% per year payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning August 1, 2024. The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are serving as the joint book-running managers for this offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, is acting as joint lead manager for this offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Citizens JMP Securities, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness outstanding under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and the 5.494% unsecured notes due April 30, 2024. Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 25, 2024, and the accompanying prospectus dated May 18, 2023, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of, the Notes referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement (File No. 333-272060) relating to he Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.



This offering is being made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement and a related preliminary prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from of any of the following investment banks by calling: BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at 1-888-882-9822, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with over $45 billion of assets under management. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL New Mountain Capital, LLC (New Mountain) is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $45 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's Notes offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future events and our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These statements are not guarantees of future events, performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in the economy, financial and lending markets, and the geopolitical environment; changes in the markets in which we invest; changes in the interest rate environment and its impact on our business and portfolio companies; the impact of elevated levels of inflation and its impact on our portfolio companies and the industries in which we invest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities) and conditions in our operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in our publicly disseminated documents and filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125464215/en/

