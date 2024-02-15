[January 23, 2024] New Research Reveals 5G Edge Computing Market to Surge at a 51% CAGR from 2023-2028 Amidst Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Processing Tweet

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Edge Computing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. An in-depth research publication examining the fast-growing 5G edge computing market has been newly added to our repository of market analysis, forecasting a significant expansion from US$11.182 billion in 2022 to US$132.566 billion by 2028. This comprehensive research sheds light on the key factors driving the market's rapid growth and outlines the versatile opportunities the technology presents across various industries. Growth Drivers: The global landscape for 5G edge computing is transforming, backed by an intense increase in bandwidth consumption, stimulating the demand for high-speed and low-latency applications. Among these, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), autonomous vehicles, and Industrial IoT are gaining prominent traction, especially considering the potential for enhanced network performance in remote areas. The market stands on the cusp of revolutionizing data privacy norms and drastically reducing reliance on traditional cloud computing infrastructure. Software and Services: The market analysis divides the 5G Edge Computing market into segments such as software and services, each foreseeing ample growth due to the rising demand for real-time data processing. Innovations are particularly strng in sectors like smart cities and industrial IoT, where groundbreaking partnerships and service models, such as the Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud, are setting new industry benchmarks in edge computing solutions.



Geographical Presence: Region-wise, the Americas are projected to lead the charge, thanks to proactive initiatives to enhance 5G infrastructure. Major contributions from countries like the USA, China, and South Korea, are highlighted, showcasing the role of international cooperation and innovation in furthering market growth. Major Players in the Market:

Cisco's Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud streamlines hybrid cloud environments.

Digi International's embedded modules bolster IoT devices with edge intelligence.

Dell Technologies' Edge solutions integrate private wireless and IoT.

Microsoft's Azure Private MEC offers a ruggedized edge device for enterprise applications. Segmentation Highlights: By Component: The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. By Organization Size: Market segments include small and medium, as well as large organizations.

Market segments include small and medium, as well as large organizations. By Application: This includes smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, AR/VR, among others. Geographically, the analysis dives into several regions: Americas with a focus on the USA among others.

among others. EMEA with key insights into Germany and the UK.

and the UK. APAC highlighting contributions from China , Japan , and South Korea . Companies Mentioned AWS

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Google

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Digi International For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2hxdj About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. Media Contact: Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-reveals-5g-edge-computing-market-to-surge-at-a-51-cagr-from-2023-2028-amidst-rising-demand-for-real-time-data-processing-302042263.html SOURCE Research and Markets

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]