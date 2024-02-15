TMCnet News
New Research Reveals 5G Edge Computing Market to Surge at a 51% CAGR from 2023-2028 Amidst Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Processing
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Edge Computing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An in-depth research publication examining the fast-growing 5G edge computing market has been newly added to our repository of market analysis, forecasting a significant expansion from US$11.182 billion in 2022 to US$132.566 billion by 2028. This comprehensive research sheds light on the key factors driving the market's rapid growth and outlines the versatile opportunities the technology presents across various industries.
Growth Drivers: The global landscape for 5G edge computing is transforming, backed by an intense increase in bandwidth consumption, stimulating the demand for high-speed and low-latency applications. Among these, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), autonomous vehicles, and Industrial IoT are gaining prominent traction, especially considering the potential for enhanced network performance in remote areas. The market stands on the cusp of revolutionizing data privacy norms and drastically reducing reliance on traditional cloud computing infrastructure.
Software and Services: The market analysis divides the 5G Edge Computing market into segments such as software and services, each foreseeing ample growth due to the rising demand for real-time data processing. Innovations are particularly strng in sectors like smart cities and industrial IoT, where groundbreaking partnerships and service models, such as the Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud, are setting new industry benchmarks in edge computing solutions.
Geographical Presence: Region-wise, the Americas are projected to lead the charge, thanks to proactive initiatives to enhance 5G infrastructure. Major contributions from countries like the USA, China, and South Korea, are highlighted, showcasing the role of international cooperation and innovation in furthering market growth.
