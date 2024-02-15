TMCnet News
New Book, "The Amazon Incubator," From Riverbend Consulting Co-Founder Lesley Hensell, Shares the Blueprint to Win
As small businesses, entrepreneurs and side-hustlers seek new income streams in 2024, e-commerce expert Lesley Hensell, co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, argues that Amazon still offers the best small business incubator in history.
She shares personal and practical advice about how to sell successfully on Amazon - and warns readers to avoid get-rich schemes and empty promises - in her new book, The Amazon Incubator: Grow Your Business or Hatch a New One, available immediately.
"The Amazon Incubator goes in-depth for new and existing Amazon sellers and those considering a leap into selling on Amazon," said Hensell, an Amazon seller and co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, an Amazon consultancy. "This book is a roadmap to Amazon selling success. It invites readers to ask tough questions, evaluate Amazon as a business model and create a personalized business plan. In the end, it leads readers to make smart, informed decisions."
An easy read at 13 chapters and 253 pages, the book guides readers through Amazon must-knows and the steps required to succeed. Each chapter concludes with a summary and a study guide of questions. The book covers:
Book pre-orders are available now. On Jan. 23, 2024, Amazon Incubator is available in major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, !ndigo, BAM! Books-A-Million, Porchlight and Target.
"It's been 14 years since I jumped into being an Amazon seller-and then launching a company that helps sellers get out of trouble with Amazon's enforcement teams," said Hensell. "In one minute, Amazon can destroy a seller's business. I wrote this book to clear up any confusion about Amazon risks and rewards. Despite the risks, Amazon remains the greatest business-building opportunity for entrepreneurs."
