[January 23, 2024] New Book, "The Amazon Incubator," From Riverbend Consulting Co-Founder Lesley Hensell, Shares the Blueprint to Win Tweet

As small businesses, entrepreneurs and side-hustlers seek new income streams in 2024, e-commerce expert Lesley Hensell, co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, argues that Amazon still offers the best small business incubator in history. She shares personal and practical advice about how to sell successfully on Amazon - and warns readers to avoid get-rich schemes and empty promises - in her new book, The Amazon Incubator: Grow Your Business or Hatch a New One, available immediately. "The Amazon Incubator goes in-depth for new and existing Amazon sellers and those considering a leap into selling on Amazon," said Hensell, an Amazon seller and co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, an Amazon consultancy. "This book is a roadmap to Amazon selling success. It invites readers to ask tough questions, evaluate Amazon as a business model and create a personalized business plan. In the end, it leads readers to make smart, informed decisions." An easy read at 13 chapters and 253 pages, the book guides readers through Amazon must-knows and the steps required to succeed. Each chapter concludes with a summary and a study guide of questions. The book covers: The good, bad and ugly of Amazon, is it right for you?

What type of seller and business model is best?

What is success in the Amazon universe and is it achievable?

How to get started - and how to sustain it

Reaching your dreams and goals - must-dos for Amazon success Book pre-orders are available now. On Jan. 23, 2024, Amazon Incubator is available in major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, !ndigo, BAM! Books-A-Million, Porchlight and Target.



"It's been 14 years since I jumped into being an Amazon seller-and then launching a company that helps sellers get out of trouble with Amazon's enforcement teams," said Hensell. "In one minute, Amazon can destroy a seller's business. I wrote this book to clear up any confusion about Amazon risks and rewards. Despite the risks, Amazon remains the greatest business-building opportunity for entrepreneurs." About Lesley Hensell

Lesley Hensell is an Amazon expert, seller, industry speaker, author and co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, an e-commerce and Amazon consulting agency. Hensell oversees Riverbend's service team and has personally helped thousands of sellers facing account and ASIN suspensions on Amazon. A lifelong University of Texas-Austin Longhorns fan, Hensell earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. She volunteers for A Wish with Wings, a wish-granting organization for little Texans with life-threatening conditions. Also, she serves on the board of directors for Hallie's Heroes, a non-profit that funds bone marrow matches and medical research for kids with cancer and critical illnesses.

About Riverbend Consulting

Riverbend Consulting helps sellers and vendors on Amazon and other ecommerce marketplaces keep their accounts healthy while solving their most vexing issues. The company specializes in account and ASIN appeals, account management and reimbursements. Riverbend provides Amazon sellers with strategies for improving revenue and profitability. Its growing team of ex-Amazon employees, third-party sellers and business consultants provide the know-how and persistence to help sellers win. riverbendconsulting.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123754944/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]