[January 23, 2024] New Princess Peach: Showtime! Trailer Takes Center Stage

Today, the curtain rises on the premiere of the latest trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch system. In her very own adventure, Princess Peach teams up with the Sparkle Theater's guardian, Stella, to save the theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform and confront Grape's evil acting troupe. Each transformation gives Peach a dramatic entrance and the abilities she needs to take back the play, including two new transformations revealed today: Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122954183/en/ Princess Peach: Showtime! launches on March 22. (Photo: Business Wire) Get a first look at these new transformations here: https://youtu.be/kGJIpCAkc-0 Players will battle enemies from the footlights to the rafters,taking on the role of a swordfighter, a detective, a kung fu master, a pâtissière and more. But this is no ordinary adventure - it's going to take even more panache from Peach to bring this play to its triumphant final bow.



As Ninja Peach, she will call upon her sneaking abilities as she uses shadows, shrubbery and makeshift bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. On levels where you need to be a little more brash, Cowgirl Peach yee-haws into action. Her horseback-riding expertise is matched only by her deftness with a lasso, and you'll need both to make sure Peach rides off into the sunset …or at least into the next scene. Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

