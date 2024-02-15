TMCnet News
New national survey results show first responders want mobile-friendly technology and AI to streamline reporting and better serve their communities
Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced the results of a U.S. national survey of first responders, showing that first responders want mobility, flexibility and AI to save time while writing reports so they can spend more time serving their communities. Public safety professionals want cloud-native and mobile-friendly technology upgrades to improve first responder reporting and efficiency. A recently released 2024 U.S. Public Safety Trends Report documents the complete survey results.
"Public safety professionals are spending up to half their shift filling out reports, rather than addressing operational needs and responding to calls for service. And on top of that, 70% of first responders need to use overtime to finish paperwork. We also learned that paperwork is the top activity that first responders spend their time on, ahead of proactive crime prevention and working with youth," said Matthew Polega, Co-founder and President, Mark43. "While report writing is a reality for any public safety professional, it doesn't have to be this time-consuming. Public safety agencies need modern technology - like cloud-native records management systems and analytics platforms - so they can get back to the job of policing. Our 2024 U.S. Public Safety Trends Report shows that technology plays a central role in everything a public safety agency does, and by using Mark43 technology, first responders can improve the safety and quality of life for all."
The below results from the survey show the vast majority of first responders' concerns about the time they spend on reporting, their preference for flexibility, and their support for AI.
First responders are concerned about the time they spend on reporting.
First responders support AI adoption.
The Mark43 2024 U.S. Public Safety Trends report includes complete survey results and trends.
Using the expertise of emergency responders collected through the survey, insight from Mark43 customers and input from leading luminaries in law enforcement, the Mark43 2024 U.S. Public Safety Trends Report identifies the below emerging six trends that will impact public safety in 2024 and beyond:
"In 2024, we will see leading public safety agencies prioritize cloud-native systems and responsibly embrace AI to support efficiency and mobility, better allocate resources, and ultimately, serve their communities even more effectively," Polega said.
Survey methodology
A national online survey of 349 first responders was conducted by Propeller Insights between October 3 and October 18, 2023. Respondents opted into an online database; from there, they were targeted based on demographics. To further confirm qualifications, respondents were asked to verify their information in the survey itself with self-identifying qualifications. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
About Mark43
Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first records management system, computer-aided dispatch and analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.
