New Charter Technologies Brings on Lubbock-based Provider CTSI

West Texas-based Solutions and Services Company Joins New Charter Fold DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced a partnership with Computer Transition Services Inc. (CTSI), a managed IT provider based in Lubbock, Texas, that services businesses throughout West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Established as a prominent force in business computing solutions, CTSI boasts an impressive 39-year legacy of providing exceptional support and service. With a comprehensive understanding of the region's unique business landscape, CTSI stands as a reliable source for a wide array of technology services. According to CTSI president Andrew Fleming, the partnership with New Charter was a natural progression, and sound joining of forces. "New Charter Technologies has a reputation for attracting mature, well-run businesses, so joining the was most certainly a strategic move for CTSI," said Fleming. "The ability to preserve our authenticity and company culture while leveraging the collective expertise of New Charter's partner companies was a decisive factor. Our focus isn't solely on growth, but on providing additional value to our clients, tapping into and enhancing shared resources, and strengthening our competitive advantage in the market. This partnership empowers us with the means to offer elevated solution options and support services, and we're excited about the opportunities that brings."



The emphasis on preserving culture and autonomy underscores CTSI's trust and confidence in its ability to keep their current team and culture within the New Charter framework. Additionally, the alignment with New Charter is emphasized by the previous companies that have successfully integrated into the platform of companies, showcasing a track record of mature and well-run entities. "At New Charter, we prioritize fostering collaborative environments where well-run companies seamlessly continue their operations, adapting to evolving trends and industry shifts," said Mitch Morgan, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "Our model respects each partner's strengths, enabling them to thrive within our framework. CTSI joining us confirms the success of this approach. The CTSI team is a great addition to New Charter, allowing us to make a more significant impact in the industry."

While growth is a natural outcome, the partnership is driven by CTSI's laser-focused commitment to acquiring additional resources and maintaining an unwavering client-centric approach. The collaboration empowers CTSI to explore innovative offerings, scale operations, and fortify their commitment to delivering exceptional value to their clientele.

