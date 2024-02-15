TMCnet News
New Report from Sage Growth Partners Reveals Hospital and Health System C-Suite Priorities for 2024-2025
Annual survey of C-suite executives shows a new prioritization on health IT, digital health, and artificial intelligence (AI) to address challenges in the health care ecosystem and workforce, while growing revenue and reducing costs
BALTIMORE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from healthcare consultancy firm Sage Growth Partners illustrates that health system and hospital executives have a new list of top strategic initiatives for the years ahead.
The report, The New Healthcare C-Suite Agenda 2024-2025, is based on a survey of 108 top healthcare executives and examines what leaders are strategically prioritizing to help navigate their evolving industry ecosystem, where health IT, EMRs, digital health tools, virtual platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) are helping to address today's greatest challenges.
"Prior to the crises of the last three years, healthcare executives were alread struggling to establish a more resilient workforce and that challenge remains. However, we now see an even more immediate need to reduce costs and operating expenses. Combined, this creates a very difficult agenda for the C-Suite," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "Our new report is designed to inform hospital and health system leaders about what their competitors and peers are doing by clearly illustrating where organizations are planning to invest in the next two years."
Among other key findings in the report:
"Today's healthcare organizations are facing a barrage of challenges," said Stephanie Kovalick, Sage Growth Partners, chief strategy officer. "By prioritizing EMR optimization, increasing digital and virtual health offerings, addressing the workforce crisis, leveraging evolving payment models, and deploying AI technology, C-Suite executives can strategically prepare for sustainability — even against the looming possibility of a coming recession and challenging marketplace."
The full copy of the report, The New Healthcare C-Suite Agenda 2024-2025, can be found here.
