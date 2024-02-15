[January 23, 2024] New Era Japan Elevates Customer Experience with GroupBy's AI-First eCommerce Search and Discovery Platform Tweet

GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce product discovery technology leader, is thrilled to announce the successful implementation of its AI-first eCommerce Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, for New Era Japan, the Japanese branch of New Era Cap Co. Established in 1920, the New Era Cap Company has been a global leader in the headwear and apparel space for decades. Operating in the Japanese market, which has extremely high standards for customer service, New Era Japan sought to elevate the digital shopping experience for its customers. Dedicated to providing world-class digital experiences for its customers, New Era Japan selected GroupBy's eCommerce Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI to provide its customers with Google-quality shopping experiences. GroupBy's solution easily connects to New Era's Shopify store, seamlessly tapping into catalog data and purchase history to enhance the digital customer experience by delivering relevant, buyable, personalized search results and product recommendations that are optimized for revenue. Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, GroupBy's platform can seamlessly handle multilingual content, such as New Era Japan's extensive product catalog, which includes many product entries that contain both English and Japanese text. This has allowed New Era Japan to nearly eliminate null search results, dramatically improving the online customer experience. "We are excited to join forces with industry leaders GroupBy, Google and Grid Dynamics. These companies are at the forefront of the eCommerce technology revolution in Search and Product Discovery. Their collaboration allows us to access a large network of experts who have accelerated our speed to market with a seamless and speedy implementation process," said Manabu Hashino, New Era Japan's Senior Director, Direct to Consumer & Digital. "New Era's focus and commitment is to drive world-class digital experiences for our global shoppers while increasing revenue per visitor. This joint partnership has enabled faster speed-to-market and will maximize our ROI, while delivering optimal customer experiences with next-generation AI-powered search and product discovery technology." The AI-first technology that powers GroupBy's platform leverages Google's years of experience delivering personalized content across their flagship properties, such as Google Search, Google Shopping and YouTube. Trained on significantly more data than traditional legacy systems, these state-of-the-art machine learning and AI algorithms possess a superior understanding of user intent. Purpose-built for eCommerce, the algorithms allow New Era Japan to optimize its user experience for key eCommerce metrics, such as click-through rate, conversion rate, revenue and more. To hasten New Era's speed-to-market and improve overall ROI, implementation partner Grid Dynamics joined GroupBy on this project. A cloud-native digital engineering company, Grid Dynamics specializes in accelerating growth for top brands worldwide with specialized, data-driven solutions. With their vast experiene helping global companies swiftly and seamlessly integrate Google Cloud Retail Search, Grid Dynamics' team of experts was able to expedite the implementation process.



"By choosing GroupBy's AI-first Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, New Era has lept to the forefront of eCommerce customer experience, said GroupBy CEO, Roland Gossage. "With the implementation of this new product discovery platform, which will provide Google-quality search and recommendations results, New Era is able to deliver relevant, buyable, personalized search results - that are optimized for revenue - for searches in both English and Japanese." GroupBy Inc. remains at the forefront of revolutionizing eCommerce Product Discovery through its AI-first platform, helping retailers like New Era Japan drive success in the highly competitive eCommerce landscape.

GroupBy recently launched its AI Search & Discovery app on the Shopify App Store allowing Shopify merchants to leverage the power of true AI through the company's platform, powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, to maximize sales with unmatched search results. The company's AI-powered search possesses a superior understanding of shopper intent, delivering relevant results while drastically reducing null search results, and improving site-wide metrics. By combining the power of next-generation search, merchandising, and analytics and reporting, GroupBy's platform allows Shopify retailers to seamlessly create uniquely curated digital experiences, personalized to every visitor on their site. For more information about GroupBy Inc. and its AI-first eCommerce Search and Product Discovery Platform, please visit www.groupbyinc.com. GroupBy executives will be attending ShopTalk 2024 and will be available for demos at booth #318. To schedule an appointment, contact [email protected]. About GroupBy Inc. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is an eCommerce Search and Product Discovery SaaS technology provider that powers some of the largest B2B and B2C brands. GroupBy's AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, the platform consists of Data Enrichment, Search and Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience. Built on AI fundamentals, the GroupBy platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market - allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue. To learn more about how GroupBy is shaping the future of eCommerce visit www.groupbyinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123073884/en/

