New Generation of Coherent DSPs to Drive Optical DWDM Market to $18 Billion by 2028, According to Dell'Oro Group
Terabit Speed Coherent DSPs are Now in the Market
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical DWDM equipment is forecast to reach $18 billion in market revenue by 2028. The entry of coherent DSPs capable of delivering wavelength speeds over one terabit-per-second is expected to drive the market growth for the next five years.
"We are projecting the new generation of coherent DSPs that are capable of terabit speeds will grow at an accelerated pace over the next five years," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "By 2028, we expect over half of the DWDM market revenue will be derived from shipments of 1.2 Tbps and 1.6 Tbps-capable line cards. These new line cards will bring 400 Gbps wavelength into ultra-long-haul applications that cross thousands of kilometers, and 800 Gbps wavelengths everywhere else," added Yu.
Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year January 2024 Forecast Report:
The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Optical Transport industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments, wavelength shipments (by speed up to 1.2+ Tbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers, optical switch, Disaggregated WDM, DCI, and ZR Optics. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .
