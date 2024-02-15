[January 17, 2024] New Year, New You & a New Financial Focus with Advice from Finseca Tweet

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of every year, if you're like us, you probably have high hopes of improving yourself with new goals and ambitions. Unfortunately, it doesn't take long for many of us to lose motivation and fall back into our old habits. According to author James Clear, "somewhere between 81 percent and 92 percent of New Year's Resolutions fail." The reason being that people try to change too much ll at once instead of picking one or two things and doing them really well. Therefore, instead of focusing on what you want to change, experts now suggest it's better to concentrate on the habits you want to develop and grow.



When considering your financial habits, we recommend implementing these three things to ensure financial security in 2024: Schedule a quarterly check-in on your calendar to examine your unique financial goals, assess your successful strategies, and also identify areas for improvement. Check in with your financial security professional about your overall financial well-being. Be sure to inquire about all the options available to create a holistic plan shielded from market fluctuations, utilizing tools such as life insurance and annuities. Be sure to create and maintain a financial security plan that you can review and reference during your quarterly check-ins. Developing these habits will not only ensure you have a financial safety-net in place but also set you up for something even more powerful - peace of mind.

About Finseca At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-you--a-new-financial-focus-with-advice-from-finseca-302036286.html SOURCE Finseca

