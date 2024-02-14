[January 17, 2024]

New Research at Davos Pushes Back on Inclusion Headwinds 'How the Tech Sector Can Lead on Inclusion'

Tech headliners gather for launch event moderated by Axios's Ryan Heath

Groundbreaking Action-Based Metrics on increasing revenue and retention backed by PRISCA, the University of Michigan, and APCO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare mix at Davos, a multicultural house for executive leaders hosted by PRISCA, APCO Worldwide and the University of Michigan Center for Entrepreneurship, representing all five major ethnic groups take the stage to launch the new "inclusion@work" Silicon Valley Risk Report.

"We need real metrics, not heartfelt conversations, to tackle workplace diversity"

Joan Williams, FORBES MAGAZINE

ACTION-BASED METRICS INTERNAL STUDIES CAN'T INCLUDE

This independent, third-party investigation, with research and analysis conducted over two years, provides the industry first-party answers from an arm's length that internal studies cannot. This results in more honest answers, harder questions asked, and significantly lowers fiduciary-related risk.

The groundbreaking mix of business, academia, journalism, and community disciplines in this report upends typical single acumen-based studies, resulting in more robust, action-based strategies.

The new risk report is one of a series of seven "inclusion@work" risk reports: Latin Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Indigenous, Gender, Generations, and Silicon Valley.







EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP RISK REPORT ON SILICON VALLEY LAUNCHES IN DAVOS

After a soft launch at CES, a rare panel will gather on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos at the HCLTech Pavilion to formally launch this groundbreaking risk report, with a conversation focusing on Silicon Valley's ability to lead on inclusion. Joining moderator and tech journalist Ryan Heath of Axios are: Brittany Masalosalo | HP | SVP, Chief Public Policy Officer; Julie Wenah | Women in Product | Board Director & Fmr. Community, Trust and Safety Senior Counsel, Airbnb; Yvonne Garcia | State Street | Chief of Staff to CEO; Anna Mok | Ascend | Co-Founder & President and Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Lead pollster PRISCA (a not-for-profit) benchmarked major, national surveys on inclusion and spoke to hundreds of Fortune 500 C-Suite executives and Chief Diversity Officers globally. Pollsters PRISCA , Momentive , and AAPI Data , with Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan and Dr. Pelin Kesebir, worked with partners the University of Michigan CFE , APCO Worldwide , and Urban League of the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Executive Summary available here . Pro bono reference copies are available to qualifying NGO, CBO, ERG, and BRG leaders.

CONTACT: Alex Lo, [email protected]

SOURCE Prisca