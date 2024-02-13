[January 16, 2024] New "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" podcast for e-tailers launching tomorrow Tweet

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in tomorrow for Asendia USA's new podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", featuring John Walsh, VP of Sales, and Nick Agnetti, Account Executive. The co-hosts will be discussing various topics regarding e-commerce, logistics, and sustainability best practices. Designed for online retailers, Asendia USA's podcast will release monthly educating US-based e-tailers on international shipping topics and how they can expand their global e-commerce footprint. Struggling with navigating international customs clearance?

Want to learn how to reduce your global shipping costs?

Need to improve your transit times for a better shopper experience?

Interested in learning about online shopper behavior in other countries?



USA " will be available on various platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others. The podcast will host guests from Asendia, industry experts, e-commerce partners, and more. You can expect 10–12-minute episodes packed full of valuable conversations for online retailers. Listen this week! "Outside the Box with Asendia" will be available on various platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others. The podcast will host guests from Asendia, industry experts, e-commerce partners, and more. You can expect 10–12-minute episodes packed full of valuable conversations for online retailers. Listen to the "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" teaser today at https://outsidethebox.asendiausa.com/ or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Then, be sure to check out the newest e-commerce industry podcast on whichever streaming platform you may use, and tune in monthly for more.

