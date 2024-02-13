TMCnet News
New "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" podcast for e-tailers launching tomorrow
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in tomorrow for Asendia USA's new podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", featuring John Walsh, VP of Sales, and Nick Agnetti, Account Executive. The co-hosts will be discussing various topics regarding e-commerce, logistics, and sustainability best practices. Designed for online retailers, Asendia USA's podcast will release monthly educating US-based e-tailers on international shipping topics and how they can expand their global e-commerce footprint.
Listen to the "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" teaser today at https://outsidethebox.asendiausa.com/ or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Then, be sure to check out the newest e-commerce industry podcast on whichever streaming platform you may use, and tune in monthly for more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-outside-the-box-with-asendia-usa-podcast-for-e-tailers-launching-tomorrow-302035851.html
SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc
