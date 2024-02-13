TMCnet News
New Survey Reveals Growing Adoption for AI in Legal Teams
OpenText, in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Business Journal, reveals that 91% of general counsel cite technology as a key driver for success with AI poised to transform the legal industry
WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today shared the results of a new survey that revealed the need for better adoption of legal technology innovations to support in-house general counsels' transition from their traditional role as a detached cost center to influential C-Suite strategic partner.
Developed in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ), The OpenText and CCBJ Modern General Counsel Survey analyzes the impact technology has on the general counsel's current role and measured the appetite for greater adoption of pioneering technologies - such as artificial intelligence (AI) - to improve workflow efficiencies and optimize legal operations for better data-informed decisions.
The survey highlights that 91% of all respondents indicate that technology is critical or important to meet legal strategy, objectives, and challenges to optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve risk management. This includes innovative technologies such as advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning with a desire to automate workflows and solve complex legal programs.
The top reasons in favor for greater AI implementation include:
As a result, 72% of all respondents went on to state that the Chief Information Officer (CIO) now plays a critical or important role in the delivery of legal innovation strategies. However, 40% indicate that a lack of IT advocacy and collaboration is preventing the implementation of new technologies, such as AI-based legal tech solutions to modernize legal departments.
"The role of the general counsel is evolving rapidly to meet new demands and to thrive in the digital age. Traditionally slower to embrace innovative technologies, now, the legal industry must digitally transform by adopting tools, such as AI, to successfully embody its new role as an influential C-Suite strategic partner," said Michael F. Acedo, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and EVP at OpenText. "By adopting such technologies, in-house legal teams can transform themselves from perceived corporate bottleneck and cost center to a proactive, agile leader spearheading the enterprise digital transformation journey."
The survey also reveals that the moern general counsel must be strategically relevant and innovative to thrive in the digital age as the 'traditional' role of the general counsel shifts due to a number of internal and external factors, including increasing regulations and compliance mandates:
Crucially, the survey reaffirmed that in today's legal department, technology is no longer just a nice-to-have but an essential tool to be leveraged effectively, with C-Suite support, to adequately protect and serve the business. With increased responsibilities, the need to innovate is critical to drive business outcomes and address increased data complexity, cyberthreats and new data privacy obligations.
