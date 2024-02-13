[January 16, 2024] New Verizon Frontline program to help develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions to first responders Tweet

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline recently launched an innovation program designed to help foster new ideas and develop cutting-edge, 5G-enabled solutions to support first responders on the front lines. “Today, departments are actively looking at new, innovative products that can help create efficiencies and reduce response times,” said Jason Mitchell, an associate director with the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team. “The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program was created to help bring new technologies to fire, emergency medical and police agencies that help do just that. By working directly with partners from across the public safety ecosystem, we want to make sure that those on the front lines are set up for success.”

The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program aims to explore new technologies while collaborating with first responders and industry partners to identify, test and develop communications solutions in four main public safety focus areas: Preparation, Response, Recovery and Mitigation.

“This program represents the evolution of the Verizon 5G First Responders Lab,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager with the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team. “We are seeking to build on the outstanding work that was started under that program while continuing to demonstrate our lasting commitment to the first responder community.”

How to submit innovation ideas Those with a solution or idea that may help shape the evolution of public safety communications and would like to be a part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program can submit their ideas here.

Industry partner collaboration is vital to innovative approaches The involvement of Verizon Frontline’s industry parners in the innovation process is key to the program’s success. Their specialized expertise plays a critical role in the development of new public safety technologies and applications.





“Our collaboration with Verizon within the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program has been instrumental in driving innovation and expanding the possibilities of essential connectivity,” said George Girvan, vice president of business development for North America at Panorama Antennas Inc. “Together, we've successfully developed cutting-edge solutions tailored to the ever-evolving needs of first responders.”

Innovation is at the core of Verizon Frontline Innovation is a foundational element of Verizon Frontline. From large-scale solutions like the Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform, to smaller-scale options like the Rapid Response Connectivity unit (RRCU) , Verizon Frontline continues to push the boundaries of what is possible to help find new ways to support first responders on the front lines.

“For more than 30 years we’ve worked hand-in-hand with our public safety partners to find groundbreaking solutions that address the complex needs of first responders,” said Maggie Hallbach, president of Verizon Frontline. “We’re proud of this decades-long commitment to understanding and meeting the mission-critical communications requirements of the public safety community and the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program represents another avenue for us to help first responders achieve their missions today while building for the future.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed in partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

