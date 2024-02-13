TMCnet News
New research warns of emerging "AI Gap" between brands and consumers
LivePerson's State of Customer Conversations 2024 report reveals clear divide between business leaders and their customers on topics of AI adoption, enthusiasm, and education
With only 50% of consumers feeling positive about using AI to interact with brands,
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, released the results of its State of Customer Conversations 2024 report today. The annual report surveyed thousands of business leaders and consumers across the world about artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and chatbots.
Among the report's key findings is that a significant divide — or "AI Gap" — is emerging between business leaders and consumers regarding adoption, enthusiasm, and education around AI. While organizations of all kinds are doubling down on AI and automation, the average consumer lacks clarity regarding how AI can be used to make their lives easier and more convenient.
Data from the report shows that business leaders have a lot of work to do to close the AI Gap — and ensure their investments in artificial intelligence pay off with customers:
"We're at a pivotal moment: brands are all-in when it comes to AI, but their customers have yet to experience the true benefits of this much-hyped technology," said John Sabino, LivePerson's CEO. "As business leaders transition from today's costly, frustrating call centers to the digital-first, AI-powered contact centers of the future, they must prove the value of AI to their customers now — or risk turning them against the very tech they're investing in so heavily."
While the AI Gap poses challenges for businesses today, consumers report they do anticipate benefits from AI over the long term, with 2 out of every 3 saying they expect how they work with businesses to improve over the next five years thanks to AI.
In addition to the divide between business leaders and their customers, the conversational AI trends report also found AI gaps between different age groups, with especially wide differences of opinion emerging between Gen Z and senior citizens.
"With consumer expectations running longer than those of business leaders, brands that put together engaging, helpful AI-powered experiences 'ahead of schedule' will have a leg up over their competitors," said Nirali Amin, SVP, Global Solutions and Success at LivePerson. "They can do this by using AI to better understand what their customers are saying, empower their agents, save everyone time by speeding up resolutions on the channels customers prefer, and analyze data from all of the above to continuously improve."
According to the survey data, the general consumer population is more likely to purchase from a company if its AI experiences have the following traits:
To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com. To access the full State of Customer Conversations 2024 report, click here.
About the State of Customer Conversations 2024 report
The consumer audience was based across the US, UK, and Australia. The executive audience was composed of US business leaders who recommend, purchase, implement, or sign off on customer service and marketing technologies. Approximately 50% of this audience was at the C-suite level (including CEOs, CIOs, COOs, CMOs), with the remainder including vice president, director, and manager-level roles.
The goal of this research was to understand the attitudes of consumers toward customer engagement, digital experiences, chatbots, and AI, as well as the attitudes and plans of customer experience leaders across the enterprise. The results are summarized in the report.
About LivePerson, Inc.
