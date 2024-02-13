[January 16, 2024] New CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery Aims to Significantly Reduce Instrumentation Costs Tweet

Each year, missing surgical instruments cost organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars, leading to the cancellation of surgical procedures, according to Purdue University. Today, Censis Technologies, a leader in surgical asset management technology that is solely focused on improving perioperative efficiency and quality, announced the release of CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116003097/en/ CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery, the newest module of the CensisAI2 interactive data platform, helps sterile processing departments (SPDs) significantly reduce instrumentation costs, improving interdepartmental collaboration and surgical efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire) CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery, the newest module of the CensisAI2 interactive data platform, helps sterile processing departments (SPDs) significantly reduce instrumentation costs, imprving interdepartmental collaboration and surgical efficiency.



"SPDs need to provide ORs with the timely and accurate delivery of instrument trays to ensure surgical efficiency, while also navigating today's challenges of rising operational costs and workforce shortages," said Yizhou Chen, vice president of product and marketing, Censis. "Our new CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery solution gives sterile processing and perioperative leadership pivotal insights into lost, missing, damaged, and unused surgical instruments. The transformative benefits reduce costs and ensure the operating room is equipped with more complete trays, enhancing patient care." Streamlined Instrument Recovery

CensisAI2 puts the power of artificial intelligence in the hands of SPD organizations to provide exceptional insights to achieve operational excellence across the enterprise. CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery gives SPDs and perioperative leaders complete control of surgical instrument inventory. The innovative solution offers cutting-edge dashboards to provide real-time status of instruments in the perioperative loop, trends, incident analysis, and facility comparison insights. Additional benefits of CensisAI2 Instrument Recovery include the ability to: Visualize the number of instruments that go missing in the perioperative loop and use data to pinpoint problem areas, take decisive action, and recover unused or underutilized inventory.

Save time locating missing instruments.

Easily see which instruments are out for maintenance and identify appropriate substitutes.

Identify unused or underutilized inventory and recover cost of "sleeping" trays.

Mitigate costs associated with using vendor instruments using real data.

Recognize high performing staff. Visit the Censis website for more information about CensisAI2. About Censis Technologies Censis helps bring clarity to sterile processing department (SPD) operations with the only AI driven surgical instrument tracking solution. The company's suite of SPD tools helps patient-obsessed leaders ensure compliance, improve profitability, and optimize staffing. By advancing sterile processing innovation and taking a fresh approach to care and service, Censis has reshaped perioperative efficiency and management. For more information, visit censis.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116003097/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]