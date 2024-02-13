[January 15, 2024] New National Compensation Report Raises Recruitment and Retention Efforts in Canada's Health and Biosciences Sector Tweet

With the release of their National Compensation Guide, BioTalent Canada is helping health and biosciences employers develop a robust talent management strategy to improve their recruitment and retention capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115501386/en/ With the release of their National Compensation Guide, BioTalent Canada is helping health and biosciences employers develop a robust talent management strategy to improve their recruitment and retention capabilities. The national compensation guide includes: National Occupational Standards (NOS), outlining the education, skills, and experience needed for specfic roles

Base salary information

Benefits data



As the voice for talent development in Canada's bio-economy, BioTalent Canada supports small and medium-sized organizations with tools and strategies to attract, train, and retain talent in a sector that is critical to the Canadian economy.

"BioTalent Canada will continue to work with the industry and their stakeholders to provide employers with products and services to help them grow," says Henderson. Partner organizations of BioTalent Canada in the National Compensation Guide include BioAlberta, Bioscience Association Manitoba, Life Sciences Ontario, BIOQuébec, Research NB, Life Sciences Nova Scotia, PEI BioAlliance, and, MMGI. To order your copy of the National Compensation Guide, visit biotalent.ca/compensationguide About BioTalent Canada BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry's brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada's most vital sectors. Recently named a Great Place to Work® and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada®, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2023 and a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These varied distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent analysis of the organization. For more information, please visit biotalent.ca View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115501386/en/

