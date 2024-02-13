[January 12, 2024] New OmniSYS XiFin Pharmacy Solutions CareALERTS™ Data Demonstrate Critical Role Pharmacists Play as Healthcare Providers Tweet

OmniSYS, the pharmacy division of XiFin, Inc., announced its 2023 end-of-year CareALERTS™ data, demonstrating how pharmacists as providers are closing healthcare gaps at the point of care. CareALERTS was developed to increase immunization rates among adults and seniors, and in 2023 it successfully increased companion pneumococcal immunizations by 28% among participating pharmacies. This helped patients avoid preventable disease and unnecessary hospitalizations, reducing healthcare expenditures. OmniSYS released this data on National Pharmacist Day to celebrate pharmacists and urges all U.S. states to recognize pharmacists as providers of clinical services who can help address physician shortages and improve healthcare access for the nation's most vulnerable and underserved communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112976510/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate a pressing challenge to increase adult immunization rates. During the 2021 - 2022 influenza season, only about 49.4% of U.S. adults were vaccinated against the flu, with a considerable number of these immunizations occurring in retail pharmacies. Adult vaccination rates for other significant vaccines, like those for pneumococcal disease and shingles, were markedly lower. "We deeply appreciate the vital role pharmacists play in enhancing the well-being of Americans, especially seniors facing healthcare challenges. Our advanced technology empowers pharmacists to optimize resources, deliver superior care, and reduce costs," said XiFin executive chair and CEO Lâle White. "We are dedicated to ensuring a sustainable and effective healthcare ecosystem by including pharmacists at the forefront of driving optimal patient outcomes." CareALERTS utilizes one of the pharmacy industry's most comprehensive immunization databases and proprietary data mining to deliver prompts that are both patient and vaccine specific, enabling pharmacists to address these needs at the point of care. Examples of how the ability to identify patients in need of immunizations enabled pharmacies to deliver additional care include: A major national pharmacy successfully administering over 100,000 immunizations to eligible but underserved patients generating incremental revenue of over $17 million

A large national grocer providing 45,000 immunizations to identified patients, equating to just under $7 million in revenue

A regional grocer protecting nearly 5,000 patients who otherwise would have been overlooked, resulting in $1 million in revenue through additional immunizations. Thisstrategy not only champions healthcare equity by reaching underserved populations but also serves as a means to optimize the capabilities of pharmacists, creating a valuable revenue stream for pharmacies. Simultaneously, it contributes to the broader goal of lowering healthcare costs within the national healthcare system.



"The role of the pharmacy continues to evolve as millions of Americans rely on pharmacists as first-line providers of healthcare," said XiFin chief pharmacy officer David Pope, PharmD, CDE. "CareALERTS supports patient access and the operational health of the pharmacy via timely, relevant, and personalized health notifications. Furthermore, it encourages patients to consider immunizations not just during the flu season, but throughout the year-which can effectively guard against preventable diseases and create a pathway for better health." CareALERTS Works to Streamline Pharmacy Workflow

CareALERTS leverages multiple data sources, including 56 state and jurisdictional registries and vaccine data across multiple settings of care, and applies a sophisticated rules engine that considers clinical eligibility, financial coverage, and business requirements to identify eligible consumers in real-time. CareALERTS maximizes clinical service delivery and streamlines workflow through integration with CareCLAIM®, OmniSYS' medical billing solution, to reduce administrative burden when many pharmacies are grappling with staffing shortages. As a claim is being processed, CareCLAIM becomes interoperable with the pharmacy management system (PMS), enabling a CareALERTS prompt to notify the pharmacist-in workflow-of a vaccination opportunity. This creates greater convenience for consumers, who can now receive a reminder of vaccine eligibility from an accessible and highly trusted healthcare provider: their pharmacist. To learn more, please visit the OmniSYS National Pharmacist Day resource hub. About OmniSYS | XiFin Pharmacy Solutions OmniSYS is the pharmacy division of XiFin, Inc. It is a technology provider focused on helping pharmacies achieve a stronger financial base and optimized and automated workflows. From stronger finances to streamlined operations and industry-leading business strategy, OmniSYS gives pharmacies THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ for the communities they serve. With over 25 years of experience, we leverage our unique market insight, pharmacy workflow expertise, and extensive industry knowledge to deliver valuable solutions to our customers. We provide medical billing, pharmacy workflow enabled solutions, and patient engagement software for pharmacies. Our patient engagement capabilities can identify immunization or other clinical service opportunities within the pharmacist's workflow, which drives value and delivers real results. OmniSYS currently serves over 30,000 pharmacies, connects to hundreds of payors, and touches millions of patient lives. For more information, visit us at www.OmniSYS.com or XiFin.com, or follow us on LinkedIn. About XiFin XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. The company's laboratory information system, revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112976510/en/

