[January 11, 2024] New York Life Appoints Two New Leaders to Its Executive Management Committee Tweet

New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced the appointment of Michael McDonnell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, and Amy Miller, Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Secretary, to the company's Executive Management Committee. They will report to Craig DeSanto, New York Life Chair, President & CEO. Mr. McDonnell was named General Counsel in October 2022. He had previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Insurance Counsel, delivering legal guidance across New York Life's Foundational and Strategic Businesses. Ms. Miller works with a broad variety of stakeholders to support the delivery of the company's strategic priorities. In her role as Secretary, she provides the Board of Directors and senior management with strategic counsel on a variety of corporate governance matters. She also oversees the Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Events departments. "Michael and Amy bring track records of exceptional leadership and judgment as well as outstanding legal and governance acumen to the Executive Management Committee," said Mr. DeSanto. "Their respective commitment to exceeding the expectations of our clients, agents, and employees, and ensuring that our culture continues to be grounded in our values of humanity and integrity, will serve us well as we deliver on our mission today and in the future." Prior to joining New York Life in 2013, Mr. McDonnell was an Associate with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, where he worked for 10 years. He earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to joining New York Life in 2006, Ms. Miller was an Associate with Davis Polk & Wardwell, and previously held the position of Chief Corporate Counsel at New York Life. She earned a B.A. from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2







1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

