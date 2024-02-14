TMCnet News
NEW WESTERN HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER
DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western, the largest national real estate investment marketplace, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, coming in at No. 28 and honoring the Best Places to Work 2024. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
"Being named to Glassdoor's Best Places To Work for the second year in a row speaks directly to the remarkable team that keeps our culture of grit, accountability and competitiveness thriving every day," said Rahul Yodh, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at New Western. "When you allow a team to dictate the culture of the workplace, it creates a high performance environment that attracts talent that can overcome obstacles and drive results. Even amidst the challenges of the real estate space this past year, it was the unwavering efforts of the New Western team that helped make us a truly great place to work."
"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve."
In terms of employee input in order to win, employees are required to submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, and are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. They are also asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation andbenefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. To round out the submission, employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion. Together it allows the judges to have a wholistic view of the organization from a variety of employees and experiences.
Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).
The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB.
