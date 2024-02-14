[January 10, 2024] New Pixie Calendar Empowers Parents to Get Organized and Start the New Year Strong Tweet

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixie , a mobile application for parents, announced today the launch of Pixie Calendar, a simplified solution for managing calendars with features that help parents organize family schedules and decrease family chaos in the New Year. Pixie Calendar Puts Home Management In One Place With nearly everything digitally accessible, many adults still use analog systems like planners and calendars on the fridge to alleviate their family management pains. Pixie provides a system that gives parents the simplicity of analog tools with the accessibility of digital ones. Parents can sync Apple Calendar in Pixe (Google Calendar coming soon) to help them manage all family commitments. With a family calendar in the same tool as your household notes, to-dos, and documents, there's no jumping between applications, no managing loose papers, and no forgetting while on the go. More exciting calendar features are coming soon.



Pixie Stores All Pertinent Family Management Information It's no secret that many millennial fathers are stepping up their contributions on the home front. Pixie enables both partners to share the invisible mental load of family life. Parents can finally see everyone's schedules and commitments to stay on the same page and never miss an event. In addition, the app allows partners to collaborate on all types of family information outside of calendaring in organized Pixie boards.

Pixie cofounder Ryan Reeves said, "Pixie is on a mission to save marriages by reducing friction that often results from poor communication. Pixie makes it easier for couples to share their family doings, dates, and documents to build better habits and improve communication, coordination, and familial relationships." Pixie Increases Your Productivity While Offloading Mental Efforts Pixie Calendar helps users capture events, commitments, and to-dos that parents too often try to remember on their own. With these items stored in a digital application, parents have more mental capacity to communicate, connect, and invest in their families. "It's not uncommon for parents to have a very analog system or no system at all. As a result, couples often struggle to support one another and share in the management of family life. Pixie is here to empower both sides of the relationship to have the necessary information and context to run their family – together." says Reeves. Read more about Pixie Calendar or download the app . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pixie-calendar-empowers-parents-to-get-organized-and-start-the-new-year-strong-302030988.html SOURCE Pixie Software, Inc.

