[January 10, 2024] New Content Production Studio Fresh Consumables Serves Quick-turn Digital Assets

With an appetite for brand-building, Fresh Consumables, a new content production studio, has emerged in Nashville. With a full-service à la carte menu of creative and production services, Fresh Consumables will support brands in quick-turn, high-volume digital asset and content production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110127505/en/ A glimpse inside Fresh Consumables, Nashville's newest content production studio, outfitted for cost-effective photography, video production and editing. Photo: courtesy of Fresh Consumables A subsidiary of the bohan agency, Fresh Consumables marks the first physical expansion since President/CEO Shari Day took the helm in October 2015. Day became bohan's majority owner in 2022. "We've dedicated physical space and creative resources to deliver Fresh Consumables to brands at any point in their digital journey," Day said. "Our leadership team's extensive work with brands from all business verticals identified thisneed-a need for a versatile creative studio with the capacity to quickly meet the demand of brands of all sizes who want to reach targeted consumers on multiple platforms."



Fresh Consumables provides a full-service cost-effective content production studio completely outfitted for photography, video production and editing, all aimed at fulfilling high-volume asset development. Clients can work in a variety of sets and tailor each to support a specific project. A full editing suite, digital automation, onsite dressing room, prop closet and conference space are available as well as a variety of photography backdrops. Fresh Consumables occupies more than 6,000 square feet of dedicated space in bohan's longtime location in Nashville's popular Gulch area. "Fresh Consumables is turnkey, and this simplicity is foundational to the services we offer," Day said. "When a client is in our Fresh Consumables studio, it's their physical and creative space. We provide the human expertise to create assets that satisfy our clients' brand objectives. Needs and budgets vary from client to client and project to project, and Fresh Consumables is nimble, savvy and scalable for that reason."

Fresh Consumables is an extension of bohan, an award-winning full-service marketing and advertising agency. Powered by approximately 100 employees, bohan has a 34-year proven track record of brand-building and content creation expertise in retail, restaurants, healthcare, spirits, transit, travel and entertainment. More information about Fresh Consumables is available here. Video assets available here:

Still images, courtesy of Fresh Consumables, available for download here:

Interview opportunity: Shari Day (headshot available here), President/CEO/bohan About Shari Day, President & CEO, bohan: A 30-year advertising industry veteran, Shari Day joined bohan in 2010 and quickly rose to president and CEO in 2015. As the agency's first female majority owner, Day is ushering bohan into its fourth decade as a DEI champion. She is the primary architect of bohan's Ad Women for All Women, an initiative to introduce and recruit young women to the industry. A significant portion of Day's time is spent forward-looking, identifying growth opportunities and strategizing with senior leadership to expand the agency's industry footprint. Simultaneously, she pops into client meetings, participates in new business pitches and celebrates team successes, all while fostering a work/life-balanced culture. With Day at the helm, bohan's accolades include Ad Age's Southeast Small Agency of the Year, among others. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110127505/en/

