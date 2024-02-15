TMCnet News
New resource to counter misinformation and disinformation about the electoral process
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -
"Building resilience against inaccurate information helps strengthen the overall health of democracy. Referring to 'ElectoFacts' is one additional step electors can take to ensure they are informed and have accurate information about the electoral process." —Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
