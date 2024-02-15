[January 09, 2024] New resource to counter misinformation and disinformation about the electoral process Tweet

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - 2024 is expected to be one of the biggest years for elections globally, with more than four billion people affected by national elections. Now, more than ever, it's important to have easy access to accurate information about the Canadian federal electoral process.





This is why Elections Canada has launched 'ElectoFacts,' a new resource that Canadian electors can use to verify whether information they come across about Canada's federal electoral process is accurate.





federal electoral process is accurate. Studies have shown that it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between accurate and inaccurate information. This can lead them to have misconceptions about the electoral process.





To counter misinformation and disinormation about our electoral process, Elections Canada now flags incorrect information and narratives, and responds by providing accurate information and sources.









'ElectoFacts' is part of Elections Canada's overall efforts to give Canadians the information they need to participate in federal elections. Canadians should have easily accessible and accurate information about the federal electoral process and the safeguards in place to protect it, directly from the source.





Everyone has a role to play in protecting the integrity of an election, including electors. One of the most important things they can do to safeguard our elections is to be informed and share accurate information so that everyone can exercise their democratic right to participate in elections and vote.







To find out more about the safeguards that are in place both during and outside of an election period, visit Election Integrity and Security Including Foreign Interference – Elections Canada. "Building resilience against inaccurate information helps strengthen the overall health of democracy. Referring to 'ElectoFacts' is one additional step electors can take to ensure they are informed and have accurate information about the electoral process." —Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament. For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca. SOURCE Elections Canada

