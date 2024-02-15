[January 09, 2024] New Jersey Middle School Principal Named Curriculum Associates' 2024 Inspire Award Winner Tweet

Tomeeko Hunt of Leonard V. Moore Middle School in Roselle Public Schools selected for her leadership and school's exemplar use of Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® program NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomeeko Hunt, principal of Leonard V. Moore Middle School in Roselle Public Schools in Roselle, NJ, was named Curriculum Associates' 2024 Inspire Award winner. This award, which is part of the company's annual Extraordinary Educators™ program celebrating exemplar teachers around the country, is given to one administrator nationwide for their ability to create strong bonds with school-based teams to take the use of Curriculum Associates' i-Ready program to new levels to support students' academic success. "Tomeeko is a true champion of the teachers and students she serves," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "Her ongoing leadership, as well as her commitment and dedication to educational success, is inspiring and makes her such a deserving recipient of this award." During her 26-year tenure as an educator, she has held positions as a math coach, Title I supervisor, assistant principal, and principal. This includes serving as a principal in her district for six years and as a mentor for the New Jersey Principal Supervisor Association. Hunt received her undergraduate degree from Morgan State University in vocal music education, her graduate degree in supervision and school leadership from Kean University, her certification in middle school mathematics from Montclair State University, and her certification in social-emotional learning from Rutgers University. After college, she returned to her hometown of East Orange, NJ to begin her teaching career as a middle school math teacher during which time she began to think outside the box with her teaching and decided to bring real-world experiences into the classroom. This helped increase students' scores. As a visionary educator, Hunt is profoundly dedicated to providing all students with the foundation of content knowledge, social-emotional learning, and real-world experiences to support the whole child in their overall development. She is passionate about helping students become lifelong learners who can meet the demands of college and careers and become productive citizens in the 21st century. "To be named Curriculum Associates' 2024 Inspire Award winner is an honor. And, to have the opportunity to work with many like-minded educators and professionals all with the same goal of student achievement is humbling," said Hunt. "I have worked with Curriculum Associates for more than 11 years and have used their educational materials to drive instruction and increase student achievement as both a teacher and as a school leader. To be recognized for the work I have done as a school principal makes me proud, especially since I could not have done this without the hard work and trust of my staff and students." "I remember last year, as the newly assigned principal of Leonard V. Moore Middle School, asking my staff to take this leap of faith with me and do something they've never done before and they did it, and now here we are!" Hunt continued. "To know I have received this award for doing what I love gives me even more energy to continue to defy convention to advance student achievement." Along with this year's class of Extraordinary Educators, Hunt will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year as well as access to professional learning opportunities from Curriculum Associates. She will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as at other professional learning events throughout the year. To learn more about Curriculum Associates' Inspire Award and the Extraordinary Educators program, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes. About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.







