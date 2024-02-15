TMCnet News
|
New Opportunity for Residential Broadband Service Providers: High Throughput, Managed Wi-Fi Mesh with Value Added Services
New residential Wi-Fi 6 home router and subscriber application from Cambium Networks reduce support costs of end-to-end broadband service delivery while enabling exceptional subscriber experiences
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced it is now shipping the RV22 Wi-Fi 6 Home Mesh Router Solution comprised of a new Wi-Fi 6 router, cloud workflows designed to reduce complexity, brandable Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) and subscriber application. The subscriber app provides the user-curated performance data and self-help tools. The RV22 router works as part of Cambium's ONE Network enabling exceptional subscriber Wi-Fi experiences while requiring fewer resources and IT personnel on the part of the service provider. Complete end-to-end connectivity, from the broadband infrastructure to Wi-Fi access, are easily managed from a central location using cnMaestro™ cloud management.
"Really loving these new devices. Check out my speed tests. Amazing speeds, the roaming has been working great!" said Talor Green, Senior Network Engineer at Primo. "Also, the RV22 has a clean router design with a simple solution to add your branding in a prominent position. This provides us a new opportunity to truly represent ourselves on a CPE that delivers the hassle-free experience our customers look for."
"The RV22 Wi-Fi 6 Home Mesh Router has a unique and highly efficient antenna designed to provide better coverage and high throughputs at range," says Daran Hermans, Product Line Manager, Enterprise Wi-Fi at Cambium Networks. "When we talk about streaming media, connected IoT devices or mesh networks, it all starts with a great antenna, and that's what we put into the RV22. Homeowners can easily support multiple HD video streams AND web browsing AND security cameras on the same system."
The Wi-Fi 6 home mesh router works seamlessly with Cambium Networks' cnMaestro management system, last mile fiber infrastructure, point-to-point, and point to multipoint fixed wireless products, and features auto-frequency coordination, content filtering, device bedtimes, a guest network and useful tools to optimize the home Wi-Fi experience. Both the RV22 hardware and subscriber app can be branded to support and promote the service provider's business.
Cambium Networks' RV22 Wi-Fi 6 home mesh router solution delivers significant benefits including:
The subscriber app is the key to delivering outstanding Wi-Fi experiences. This easy-to-use app enables the subscriber to tailor their experience by having the most used Wi-Fi tools at their fingertips:
Offering speed to residential customers is only going to get service providers so far. The subscriber app is the foundation for offering a better experience. Giving the residential subscriber easy control of their Wi-Fi enables the broadband service provider to differentiate their offering. Exceptional digital experiences, value added services and a great network make it easy for a service provider to delight subscribers. Also, it paves the way to offer additional services as residential needs evolve. Find out more about the setup and operation of the subscriber app.
The cnMaestro management system makes it easy for service providers to efficiently manage network performance from a remote location, reducing time to repair. On one dashboard, the service provider can:
Cambium Networks Cloud-Managed Wi-Fi
More information
About Cambium Networks
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-opportunity-for-residential-broadband-service-providers-high-throughput-managed-wi-fi-mesh-with-value-added-services-302029778.html
SOURCE Cambium Networks
08/02/2013
05/04/2010
09/17/2009
Lunch Vouchers Provided to Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 12:00pm
The Secret to Making Hybrid Work Work â€“ Collaboration from Anywhere
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 11:00-11:45am
Keynote Panel: Analyze This
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 8:30-9:30am