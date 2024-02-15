[January 08, 2024] New Kiddom Partnerships Offer Districts Phenomenon-Based Science Curricula for Grades 6-12 in English and Spanish Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , a paradigm-shifter for equitable learning and publisher of high-quality instructional materials, announces new partnerships with four esteemed science providers to create powerful, high-quality learning experiences for grades 6-12. These additions are the first of Kiddom's core curriculum expansion for 2024. Kiddom's new solutions are: Available nationally with 100% alignment to Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)

Available in state-specific editions to meet Texas , Florida , and Tennessee standards

, , and standards Digitally accessible with complementing print additions

Offered in English and Spanish for grades 6-12 "Kiddom is committed to providing only the highest caliber of science curricula to positively impact student outcomes and create rich classroom experiences," said Ahsan Rizvi, CEO and co-founder of Kiddom. "We achieve this by working exclusively with organizations dedicated to evidence-informed practices with proven efficacy. As such, we are exceptionally pleased to announce partnerships with OpenSciEd, OpenStax, Labster, and Slooh." OpenSciEd | Grades 6-8

Kiddom will publish OpenSciEd – rated All-Green by EdReports. OpenSciEd is a core curriculum where students engage in science exploration through phenomenon-based, three-dimensional units that prioritize understanding nd sensemaking. Using a storyline model, students experience knowledge-rich lessons, allowing them to learn, discover, investigate, and construct their understanding of the wonder of science.



OpenStax | Grades 9-12

OpenStax powered by Kiddom offers peer-reviewed content written by subject matter experts for Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Anatomy & Physiology. These rigorous high school courses are aligned with support resources, such as fully customizable content, videos, audio recordings, slide decks, and virtual labs. Slooh | Grades 6-12

Through Kiddom, Slooh will offer students and educators hands-on access to online telescopes allowing them to remotely explore and photograph distant regions of space. Learners control real telescopes located all over the world and experience the thrill of discovery, while completing standards-aligned activities. Slooh makes the wonders of the universe engaging and interactive for all ages, fostering excitement around space and mathematics.

Labster | Grades 9-12

Integrated within Kiddom's OpenStax 9-12 curricula, students will experience immersive virtual Labster simulations that are directly tied to content. These engaging STEM experiences create the opportunity for application of OpenStax learning to real-world scenarios that are otherwise inaccessible, effectively creating equitable science experiences for all students. With Kiddom, teachers using these high quality science solutions will leverage time-saving lesson planning and instructional delivery tools, including actionable student performance reporting. School and district leaders will gain a dedicated set of dashboards to implement their science curricula with integrity at scale, as well as the ability to tailor the curricula to meet the needs of their local communities. "With Kiddom, districts can access, edit, and distribute versions of OpenSciEd and OpenStax that are customized for their populations," said Abbas Manjee, Chief Academic Officer and Kiddom Co-Founder. "And once they do, Kiddom provides real-time perspective on usage and student achievement. The insights with this depth of data are incredibly powerful." All Kiddom Science curricula, including the Texas, Florida, and Tennessee editions, will be available for the 2024-25 school year. To learn more, visit Kiddom.co . About Kiddom

Kiddom supports equitable education across the United States by uniting dynamic technology with high-quality instructional materials to transform materials into engaging, insightful digital learning experiences. Media Contact

