New Kiddom Partnerships Offer Districts Phenomenon-Based Science Curricula for Grades 6-12 in English and Spanish
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom, a paradigm-shifter for equitable learning and publisher of high-quality instructional materials, announces new partnerships with four esteemed science providers to create powerful, high-quality learning experiences for grades 6-12. These additions are the first of Kiddom's core curriculum expansion for 2024.
Kiddom's new solutions are:
"Kiddom is committed to providing only the highest caliber of science curricula to positively impact student outcomes and create rich classroom experiences," said Ahsan Rizvi, CEO and co-founder of Kiddom. "We achieve this by working exclusively with organizations dedicated to evidence-informed practices with proven efficacy. As such, we are exceptionally pleased to announce partnerships with OpenSciEd, OpenStax, Labster, and Slooh."
OpenSciEd | Grades 6-8
OpenStax | Grades 9-12
Slooh | Grades 6-12
Labster | Grades 9-12
With Kiddom, teachers using these high quality science solutions will leverage time-saving lesson planning and instructional delivery tools, including actionable student performance reporting. School and district leaders will gain a dedicated set of dashboards to implement their science curricula with integrity at scale, as well as the ability to tailor the curricula to meet the needs of their local communities.
"With Kiddom, districts can access, edit, and distribute versions of OpenSciEd and OpenStax that are customized for their populations," said Abbas Manjee, Chief Academic Officer and Kiddom Co-Founder. "And once they do, Kiddom provides real-time perspective on usage and student achievement. The insights with this depth of data are incredibly powerful."
All Kiddom Science curricula, including the Texas, Florida, and Tennessee editions, will be available for the 2024-25 school year. To learn more, visit Kiddom.co.
