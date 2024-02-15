TMCnet News
New Superior Communications Leadership Signals Continued Investment in Growth and Organizational Diversity
Superior appoints new EVP and VPs, two of whom are women
IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Communications, a global leader in mobile accessory distribution, today announced the promotion of three new leaders, bolstering its commitment to its customers' growth and building upon the organization's 2023 successes.
At a time of anticipated expansion, Eppert is ideal to lead Superior as it prioritizes customer success and innovation.
As Superior's new Executive Vice President of Sales, Scott Eppert will leverage his extensive leadership experience to head the organization's world-class sales team. Instrumental in the success of the indirect channel, Eppert was most recently recognized for the launch and tremendous growth of the prepaid program. At a time of anticipated expansion, Eppert is an ideal leader to guide Superior as it prioritizes customer success and innovation.
Superior achieved many wins in 2023, including:
Superior's leadership advancements are:
"The energy of the Superior team is inspiring, and I'm excited to lead them," said Scott Eppert, Executive Vice President of Sales at Superior Communications. "I look forward to guiding our business partners toward greater product sales and profits."
About Superior Communications:
As the North American distributor of choice for mobile accessories, Superior Communications delivers unparalleled industry expertise, best-in-class infrastructure and data-driven insights to help wireless accessories businesses grow. Superior offers a complete line of mobile accessories and services to major wireless carriers, dealers, OEMs and big box retailers. Our manufacturing capabilities, distribution scale, network reach and retail expertise is unmatched. Visit superiorcommunications.com to learn more.
