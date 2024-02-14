TMCnet News
New Dog Care Book, "The Essential Guide Your Dog's Health Made Easy" by Veterinarian Cathrine Winblad Will Enhance the Joy of Dog Ownership
25 Essential Tips for a Happy and Healthy Companion
TOENSBERG, Norway, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dog owner, you've undoubtedly experienced the overwhelming joy and unconditional love that our canine companions bring into our lives. However, caring for a dog also comes with its challenges, from understanding their unique needs to navigating the complexities of veterinary care. Recognizing this need for clarity and guidance, veterinarian Cathrine Winblad unveils her new book, "Your Dog's Health Made Easy: 25 Essential Tips for a Happy and Healthy Companion."
With two decades of experience in the veterinary field, Winblad has witnessed firsthand the struggles faced by pet owners in ensuring their canine companions' well-being. Inspired by her passion for helping animals and their families, she distilled her wealth of knowledge into a concise and actionable guide. Whether you're a seasoned dog parent or a new companion in the making, this book provides clear, actionable advice that simplifies dog care and promotes a healthy and harmonious relationship.
"As a pet owner myself, I understand the challenges and complexities of caring for a dog," says Dr. Cathrine Winblad. "I've seen firsthand how common misconceptions and misinformation can lead to unnecessary stress, vet visits, and even preventable health issues. With this book, I aim to empower pet owners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed choices for their beloved companions," says Winblad. "I want to provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions, prevent common issues, and navigate the veterinary care system with self-assurance."
Your Dog's Health Made Easy" is available now in paperback and eBook formats at amazon.com.
Winblad's comprehensive guide "Your Dog's Health Made Easy" simplifies dog care, epowering readers to become responsible guardians. With her expertise and warmhearted approach, Winblad ensures this book is a valuable resource for dog owners of all levels. The book provides clear and actionable advice on a wide range of topics, from nutrition and grooming to exercise and emergency preparedness. With a focus on essential needs and practical solutions, the book helps readers navigate the complexities of dog care with confidence.
In this comprehensive guide, you'll learn:
Six Tips to Help Dog Owners
About the Author
Cathrine Winblad is a practicing veterinarian with two decades of experience. She is passionate about helping animals and their families live healthy, happy lives. With her warm and approachable demeanor, she is a trusted source of guidance for pet owners seeking support in caring for their furry companions. Her website is winblad.no/welcome
