New Invoke Gives Businesses Power to Create Using AI Image Generation while Controlling their Intellectual Property

Invoke, maker of open-source generative artificial intelligence (AI) software built for creative work, today announced an Enterprise version that enables companies to deploy AI image generation models trained on their confidential intellectual property. Those models can then be accessed by authorized users through Invoke's cloud-based image generation application and integrated into business-critical asset production workflows. According to a recent survey by MIT Technology Review, nearly 100% of organizations that responded believe that generative AI will have a significant impact on their business, but only 9% have fully deployed a generative AI use case in their organization. "Invoke Enterprise is our response to the growing need for secure generative AI for businesses working with sensitive intellectual property," said Kent Keirsey, founder and CEO of Invoke AI. "To date, creative teams have largely used AI image generation for inspiration because they have not felt comfortable sharing or uploading proprietary content into proprietary consumer products. Our platform and open source foundation ensure that companies and creative teams can begin to securely deploy generative AI to their most valuable and sensitive production workflows while maintaining complete owneship over the models and anything that they produce. We're focused on showing that generative AI can drive measurable ROI for companies putting out creative products."



With Invoke Enterprise, companies can easily develop and deploy custom models that are specifically trained on their confidential IP, empowering creative teams to start using generative AI in protected production environments. Leveraging openly licensed foundational models, businesses completely own the customized models they create with Invoke. Models and outputs are maintained with enterprise-grade security, and customer content is never used by Invoke to train other models. Companies can also upload and use the most popular image generation models from Hugging Face, which hosts the largest repository of vetted, openly-licensed image generation models.

The Enterprise edition also includes additional security features like multi-user management, single tenant infrastructure, role-based access control, single sign-on (SSO) support, and custom settings for project spaces. These enterprise-grade security features allow creative teams to create secure, invite-only spaces and generate IP-appropriate assets with their custom AI models without worrying about their intellectual property being used to train models outside of their control. Invoke Enterprise builds on the company's leadership in open source software specialized in deploying AI image generation and diffusion models. Invoke's Community Edition was first released in 2022 as an open source project, and has since been downloaded by hundreds of thousands of creatives across gaming, film & television, fashion, architecture, and product design. In addition to their Enterprise product, Invoke is introducing additional plans for indie users and smaller teams looking to upload and use publicly-available image generation models while maintaining complete control and ownership of the assets that they create. For more information and pricing of all of Invoke's plans, visit https://www.invoke.com/pricing. Go here to sign up for a demo of Invoke Enterprise. About Invoke

Founded in 2023, Invoke AI is a pioneering open-source project with a mission to empower artists and revolutionize the process of professional creativity. Invoke is working to promote ethical alignment and innovation within the industry, serving independent professionals and enterprises with its SaaS solution. The company is a remote-first organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104124506/en/

