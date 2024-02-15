[January 04, 2024] New Dice Features Help Companies Build Tech-Ready Employer Brands Tweet

Now more than ever, technology professionals say a company's reputation is a crucial factor when contemplating a new role. Recognizing the paramount importance of employer branding, Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. (DHX: NYSE) brand, has introduced innovative solutions to help companies stand out and appeal to the tech workforce. Company Profile and Discover Companies are two new features the tech career marketplace is using to help companies attract in-demand skilled technology professionals. 'Company Profile' Helps Companies Tell Their Tech Stories With a tech unemployment rate that continues to stay below the national unemployment rate, it remains difficult to stand out among the competition. Dice's Company Profile is a unique solution that helps companies showcase their tech culture, values and reasons to work there to skilled tech professionals. "Recruiters know that finding and hiring technology professionals is different than hiring for other positions. We wanted to create an employer branding feature that allows organizations to tell their tech story, so they can connect with tech professionals who want to work at a place that 'gets them.' That's why we incorporated the information that technology professionals really care about in Company Profile: a company's mission, its tech stack, benefits offered and open positions, among other features," said Dice CEO Art Zeile. "With Company Profile, organizations can share not only what it is like to work at their company, but what it is like to do tech at their company." One of those organizations is Montefiore, a health system that needed to recruit technology professionals in New York. Tey were competing against other recognized hospitals and financial institutions in the competitive New York region, but they knew their mission-driven values set them apart.



Leveraging Dice's Company Profile and extended branding with Dice's BrandMax feature, Montefiore effectively communicated those values and their commitment to underserved communities. They also included their unique focus on career growth and career development opportunities. The result: increased brand awareness and a surge in job applications. "Dice Company Profile has allowed us to showcase our tech organization in an entirely different way, and that's helped set us apart from others in our space," said Montefiore IT Recruiting Manager Susanne Currivan. "Even more so, it's given our leadership and team a better understanding of our brand through a tech lens." 'Discover Companies' Helps Job Seekers Narrow Their Search

In line with Dice's commitment to revolutionize the tech recruiting landscape, the newly launched Discover Companies feature allows tech professionals to easily discover companies that align with their preferences. Job seekers can now filter thousands of companies on Dice based on size, industry, location and remote work policies - streamlining their search for the ideal workplace. It also gives tech professionals who aren't actively searching for a job the opportunity to learn about companies they may be interested in, preparing them for when they are ready to make a move. For employers, Discover Companies creates a new way for technology professionals to find organizations who hire in tech, bringing increased visibility, brand awareness and engagement. By making it easier for tech professionals to discover companies that match their preferences and narrow their search to show jobs that fit their criteria, Dice helps to ensure employers attract the right talent for their teams. "In an era where corporate reputation is a make-or-break factor for many tech professionals, Dice remains at the forefront, providing cutting-edge solutions to elevate employer branding and recruitment efforts," said Dice VP of Product Pam Portman. "As the job market continues to evolve, Dice stands ready to empower both technology professionals and companies to thrive in the digital landscape." Dice has many features that deliver a more personalized experience for technology professionals and drive higher quality applications for recruiters and HR professionals. For more about Dice's innovative tech hiring solutions, check out What's New on Dice. About Dice Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand. About DHI Group, Inc. DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104982592/en/

